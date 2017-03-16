Koho, a Modern-day Mobile Hub for Personal Finance, Launches to Public

Vancouver, British Columbia - Koho, a new financial technology startup bringing modern-day financial services to the mobile generation, announced their public launch today. Offering a smart spending account™, a mobile app, and the Koho Visa Card, Koho is a new mobile hub for one's financial life, free of fees.

“We’ve seen a lot of this in the news lately,” says CEO Daniel Eberhard, “Canadians are paying some of the highest bank fees in the world while being sold products they don’t need or understand. We don’t think that’s right.”

With Koho, users can access all the core functionality; making purchases everywhere Visa is accepted, directly depositing their paycheque, accessing more than 8,000 fee free ATMs, paying bills, sending e-Transfers and more, all without fees. Koho also provides a suite of modern capabilities like real-time updates, automatic savings goals, instant Koho transfers, purchase behaviour insights, chat support, low balance notifications, and much more.

“The response during the private beta was amazing. More than 10,000 Canadians signed up, we transacted over $1,300,000 dollars. In virtually every metric, Koho is used in a fundamentally different way than traditional offerings. We’re growing really quickly.” Says Daniel Eberhard.

Koho works with Peoples Trust Company and Visa* to offer their service. Peoples Trust acts as the regulated financial institution which holds the user’s funds while Visa offers world-wide acceptance and purchase protection.

The Koho app is available for free download from the App Store on iPhone and Apple Watch, or at AppStore.com. For more information, visit https://blog.koho.ca/koho-for-iphone.

About Koho

Koho is a new company that's bringing modern-day financial services to the mobile generation. We provide everyday consumers novel ways of accessing rich insights into their spending habits, while providing core financial services, free of fees.

Based in Vancouver (British Columbia), Koho is a venture backed startup which has raised $2.6M from the founders of Hootsuite & Shopify, billion dollar fund managers & Portag3 Ventures, the investment arm of Power Financial Corporation (TSX: PWF).