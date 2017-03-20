First Ever French-Speaking Hair Club Location Opened in Montreal

Hair Club Montreal We have been wanting to introduce our hair loss solutions to the Montreal market for several years, as we knew there was a need.

After a soft launch to test the concept in mid-2016, Hair Club is pleased to announce the official grand opening of its very first centre in Quebec. Hair Club is the largest provider of all-proven hair loss solutions in North America and this newest salon brings the total number of Canadian Hair Club Centres to 13 with locations in 6 provinces.

Since being founded more than 40 years ago, Hair Club has provided hair restoration services to nearly 600,000 people in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico and has grown to almost 120 locations.

Occupying Suite 2402 in Tower 2, the new centre is located at 3500 Boulevard De Maisonneuve Ouest, Westmount, QC H3Z 3C1, Canada.

“We have been wanting to introduce the hair loss solutions we offer to the Montreal market for several years,” says Mike Nassar, Senior Regional Vice President of Operations for North America. “We’ve even had clients who have commuted from Montreal to our centres in Ottawa and Toronto for quite some time, so we knew there was a need. But, we wanted to make sure we had everything prepared and a team fluent in French and English on-board before the official launch.”

Contemporary and upscale, this new centre is over 3,500 square feet in size with 8 individual and private styling rooms.

Hair Club offers proven hair loss solutions for women and men, including non-surgical hair replacement as well as topical and laser therapies.

About Hair Club:

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America’s number one provider of proven hair loss solutions. For more than forty years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world’s leading provider of total hair loss solutions.