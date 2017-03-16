This has been a dream of mine,” said Just Care More's Jamie Leibert. “To create a safe space where kids can learn the tools to face down adversity--and just do rad stuff and know they're incredibly awesome.

The Just Care More Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to “making kids awesome again,” announced today it will launch the first Camp Care More. Led by professional adventure sports athlete Jamie Leibert, Camp Care More will be four days and three nights of adventure activities that reinforce the lessons of personal responsibility and belief in self. The camp will be March 16-19th at Jackpot Ranch in Camp Verde, Arizona near Sedona. More camp dates will be announced soon across the country.

Phoenix-area foster kids will attend a three-day camp with workshops, talks, and epic fun. The camp is supported entirely by the Just Care More Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) and its fundraising efforts with sponsors, with no cost for families.

"This has been a dream of mine,” said Just Care More founder and CEO Jamie Leibert. “To create a safe space where kids can learn the tools to face down adversity that I wish I'd had--and just do rad stuff and know they're incredibly awesome.”

Just Care More’s camps are devoted to teaching young people the same lessons of personal accountability and respecting your dreams that turned Jamie’s life around. By introducing kids to adventure sports, and overcoming whatever fears may be holding them back, Camp Care More shows them how to develop good habits to avoid (or replace) bad ones. It is not about preaching and it’s not about judging. It’s a safe space where kids can talk and Jamie can listen and tell his stories. And then everyone can go outside, get dirty and do rad things.

Other dates for Camp Just Care More across the U.S. will be announced soon. By 2018, Just Care More expects to locate a permanent base camp with specialized facilities for adventure sports, and to establish week-long Summer stays where kids can learn to be fearless and awesome at the same time.

Jamie is also the CEO of Color Fun Fest, a travelling 5k color run with dates upcoming across California, including in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Sacramento. Beginning in 2017, Color Fun Fest has devoted all profits to Just Care More.

As an athlete, Jamie has been a rock climber, MMA fighter, downhill MTB, skateboarder, DJ, entertainer, and all around wildman, but he has embraced skydiving, motocross, BASE jumping, and wingsuit jumping as his main focus in the last few years. After literally hundreds of jumps, he fulfilled a life dream of participating in the Extreme Games in Voss, Norway in June 2017and won a third place medal (for BASE jumping), the only non-Norwegian to place this year. His story was picked up by BBC Sportshour and he and Just Care More have been featured this year by Fox News, Good Day Chicago, the Arizona Republic, and Sports Radio on CBS. Jamie is currently incorporating his experiences and advice into a memoir.

Event Name: Camp Care More

Event Dates: Friday March 17th- Sunday March 19th 2017

Venue: Jackpot Ranch

Location: 2025 Reservation Loop Road, Camp Verde, Arizona 86322

Event inquiries: Sandra Zinovyev | sandra(at)justcaremore.org

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/687588741422328/

Press contact: Owen Phillips 310-383-4991 owentphillips(at)gmail.com

About Just Care More: Founder Jamie Leibert has been presenting events around the country to benefit at-risk youth, including visits to Boys and Girls Clubs and youth shelters in Chicago, Houston, and many more. Beyond the specific outreach, Jamie has made it his mission to “make kids awesome again” by promoting an ethos of personal responsibility, outdoor adventure, and empowerment. For more information about Just Care More go to: http://www.justcaremore.com