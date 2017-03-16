James Jones, BSN, MBA, MSN, NEA-BC, VP of Patient Care Services and Nursing Operations at UW Medicine Valley Medical Center. UW Medicine Valley Medical Center Presents Webinar on Improving Patient Outcomes with Smartphones on Wednesday, March 29, at 1 p.m. ET

Voalte, the leader in healthcare communication technology, will sponsor a webinar by University of Washington Medicine Valley Medical Center on Wednesday, March 29, at 1 p.m. ET. “Improving patient outcomes with smartphones,” hosted by HIStalk, will cover the hospital’s implementation of an innovative care team communication and alarm notification platform to improve patient outcomes. Before-and-after analysis will show a reduction in skin integrity events, fall and slip events, and medication errors.

Ranked one of the country’s best hospitals by U.S. News and World Report, Valley Medical Center, an entity of University of Washington Medicine, is the largest non-profit public district hospital in the state of Washington. The hospital has achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 7 for adoption of medical records, and is recognized by HealthCare’s Most Wired for a high level of information technology adoption.

James Jones, BSN, MBA, MSN, NEA-BC, VP of Patient Care Services and Nursing Operations, and Wayne Manuel, Sr. VP of Strategic Services, will present the strategies and processes they used to improve patient outcomes and limit overhead paging, which created a calmer, quieter environment, and improved engagement among Nursing and Hospitalists. Register online for the free webinar.

About Voalte

Voalte develops smartphone solutions that simplify caregiver communication. Ranked number-one and named 2017 Category Leader in the Best in KLAS: Software & Services report for the Secure Communications Platform segment, Voalte is the only company to offer a comprehensive Mobile Communication Strategy that enables care teams inside and outside the hospital to access and exchange information securely. Founded in 2008, Voalte is a privately held company based in Sarasota, Florida. Voalte solutions are now available to more than 132,000 caregivers throughout the United States. For more information, visit voalte.com or follow @Voalte on Twitter.

