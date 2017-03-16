InDemand is honored to sponsor The Beryl Institute Patient Experience conference, an event that includes important and timely topics for the Healthcare industry.

InDemand Interpreting, a technology-enabled language services performance improvement company and a leading video remote interpreting (VRI) provider within Healthcare, is a gold level sponsor for the Beryl Institute Patient Experience Conference to be held March 20-22 in Denver, Colorado. Five prestigious health systems will present their unique approaches to enhance patient experience while addressing new language access regulations in a panel discussion: “How Five Health Systems are Improving their Language Access Programs to Address the New ACA Regulations.”

David B. Hunt, J.D., CEO of Critical Measures, is moderating the panel and will address the language access regulations affecting these organizations and how they are supporting the needs of limited English proficient (LEP), Deaf and hard of hearing (HOH) patients to achieve better outcomes. In this panel, participants will gain an understanding of:



How five healthcare organizations are providing better language access to their patients.

How the language access regulations affect LEP, Deaf and hard of hearing patients.

The appropriate use of traditional interpreting methods coupled with innovative technology to support stricter guidelines.

Participating panelists are from leading healthcare organizations across the country:

Paula Harsin, Senior Manager Corporate Language and Cultural Services, Banner Health System

Dr. Sunita Mishra, Medical Director of Innovation, Providence Health + Services

Helen Scarr, Executive Director, Patient Advocacy and Experience, University of Miami Health System

Kathleen To, System Manager, Swedish Medical Center

Joe Valenzuela, MBA, Director of Support Services, Baylor Scott & White

“InDemand is honored to sponsor The Beryl Institute Patient Experience conference, an event that includes important and timely topics for the Healthcare industry,” said Cecil Kost, Chairman and CEO of InDemand Interpreting. “We are especially delighted that several of our clients have graciously offered to share their approaches to better serve the needs of the limited English proficient, Deaf and hard of hearing populations.”

