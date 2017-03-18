Award-winning outdoor furniture designer, Gaze Burvill, will unveil their latest contemporary furniture at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2017. The Levity table and chairs, at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (23-27th May).

'My vision for the company has always been to allow cutting edge design to fit hand-in-glove with traditional craftsmanship and carpentry. Each year, our new pieces take furniture design to the limits of what’s possible, we learn and push forward again. Levity expresses a new lightness of touch. Lyrical, elegant yet immensely practical.'

Simon Burvill

Levity is an exciting continuation of Gaze Burvill’s desire to remain at the forefront of British outdoor furniture design. Designed by Katie Walker, the chair is a juxtaposition of technology and tradition, with beautiful dovetail joints contrasting with CNC machined twists. In response to a brief requiring an arrangement suitable for the rooftop terrace, both the chair and table are invested with features to make outdoor living a breeze for the owner. A lightweight oak structure offers the best of both worlds; ease of furniture movement blended with a structural integrity set to last against the elements for years.

The design concept of the chair was built around the interplay of two visually dominant parts: the front legs and armrest; the back legs and backrest. These two parts are connected together by a stainless steel detail between the armrest and backrest.

The table also explores the idea of two interlocking parts. In this design, two arched leg sections come together to form a much stronger combined ’T’ leg section. The design also enables the table to be delivered flat and assembled on site, accommodating terrace areas with limited access.

This year, multi-award winning designer, Patricia Fox of Aralia Garden Design, will design the Gaze Burvill stand for the first time. After beating out exceptional competition for the chance to take the project on, Simon comments: “Patricia’s passion and ability to push us away from what we typically do showed us a vision of an exciting future. Chelsea Flower Show is a critical part of our annual calendar, expectations are high, so it is really important for us to work with focused, grade-A talent with a flair for the unusual. Our stand is set to be bold and contemporary while maintaining a strong sense of our traditions and core business values”.

Hoping to capture another ‘5 Star Trade Stand’ award win, Patricia reveals: “It’s both a joy and great privilege to team up with Simon and the Gaze Burvill team for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year. My 2017 design is a contemporary take on traditional craftsmanship, with a striking and bold colour palette made up of Moroccan hues set against the stunning scorched black of the oak. Initial plans were formed in August and have evolved ever since! I’m excited to see our display take residence on the show’s renowned Main Avenue.”

