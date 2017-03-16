The International Home and Housewares Show is a representation of the top products and newest innovations that are emerging in the housewares industry, and we look forward to using this opporutnity to shine a light on both of these exciting new models.

ESPRO®, creators of superior French presses and brewing accessories that simply “Make it Better,” will showcase its innovative and rapidly expanding product line at this year’s International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago, IL, March 18-21. In addition to its award-winning glass Press P5, insulated Press P7, and portable Travel Press, the brand will debut its two newest models -- the elegant Copper Press P5 and budget-friendly Press P3 -- at Booth S3746.

Always thoughtfully and boldly designed to create a better and safer brewing experience, the two new models offer consumers even more variety to choose from, be it the trendy, luxe aesthetic of the Copper P5 or the cost-effective construction of the P3. Made with Schott-Duran glass, both designs include the brand’s patented double micro-filter to create the distinct French press flavor without releasing any of the trademark grit or sludge. Designed with a buffer between the filters, the mechanism automatically isolates the coffee grinds and tea leaves to block further extraction, ensuring consistent taste from the first sip to the last.

“The International Home and Housewares Show is a representation of the top products and newest innovations that are emerging in the housewares industry, and we look forward to using this opportunity to shine a light on both of these exciting new models,” said ESPRO President and Co-Founder Bruce Constantine. “Our Copper P5 is extremely on-trend right now, and is a great product for consumers looking for beautiful items that complement a modern kitchen design. Additionally, we wanted to create a more accessible version that can fit every lifestyle and budget, and that’s the P3. Both models create top-quality brews that consumers expect from our products, and we couldn’t be more excited to demo them at this year’s show.”

ESPRO will debut the following new products:

ESPRO Copper Press P5 -- The sleek Copper Press P5 takes the award-winning technological innovation of ESPRO’s P5 and elevates it even further with a new, on-trend aesthetic. Using the same construction as the original P5, the Copper version offers a new beautiful look without compromising on performance. The Copper Press P5 is available at Williams-Sonoma retailers nationwide and http://www.espro.ca for $79.95.

ESPRO Press P3 -- The cost-effective Press P3 helps students and young professionals achieve café-quality brews with ease from the comfort of their own home without sacrificing quality or style. Crafted with the same patented, award-winning ESPRO technology customers love, the approachable P3 is available at fine coffee shops and Sur La Table retailers nationwide for just $39.95.

For more information about ESPRO visit http://www.espro.ca

About ESPRO®

ESPRO® exists to bring the best cup of coffee and tea to every table. In 2002 Bruce Constantine and Chris McLean met for coffee, and sketched their first product concept on the back of a napkin- a calibrated tamper to make more consistent espresso. By April 2004, ESPRO had emerged. The first years were characterized by a string of products aimed at improving the consistency of espresso and milk foam. In 2012, ESPRO introduced the groundbreaking ESPRO Press, the first grit-free French press coffee and tea maker. It has garnered global accolades, including two consecutive Best New Product awards by the Specialty Coffee Association of America (2015 and 2016)

Today ESPRO is the epicenter of a grassroots movement that is shaking and reshaping the coffee and tea equipment industry and re-defining the way we perceive the perfect cup. With its range of innovative products designed to achieve consistently great results, ESPRO is destined to carve an important niche among coffee and tea aficionados.