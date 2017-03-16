The current issue of Evidence-Based Diabetes Management covers Lifestyle, the Evidence. Behavioral intervention, in the form of lifestyle medicine, is an approach that both minimizes cost and maximizes yield in dealing with both.

Doctors typically recommend that those with diabetes eat a nutritious diet and exercise regularly. But until recently, direct support from health insurers or employers for these building blocks of health has been inconsistent. Understanding the evidence to support people in their quest to eat properly, exercise, improve sleep, and reduce stress is the theme of the current issue of Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™ (EBDM™), a publication of The American Journal of Managed Care®.

The issue can be found here. Copies will be available in the exhibit hall during the 66th Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology, being held March 17-19, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

As the toll of diabetes soars, studies are accumulating in support of lifestyle management; the American Diabetes Association found the medical and lost productivity costs were $245 billion a year. Rising insulin prices made headlines and sparked patient lawsuits, bringing calls for better self-management to prevent the disease or slow its progression, or occasionally—as authors in the current issue describe—bring about remission.

A review of major behavioral studies on nutrition, exercise, and meditation by cardiologists Hena N. Patel, MD; Andrew M. Freeman, MD, FACC; and Kim Allan Williams, MD, FACC; and a call to action to make these components of diabetes self-management a vital part of physician education.

An analysis of data from Kaiser Permanente examines the patterns of weight loss associated with diabetes remission.

Authors from the digital health company Noom, Inc., offer an early look from a successful employer-based intervention.

Virta Health’s Mike Payne, MBA, MSci, discusses payment models that can work in the emerging era of behavioral intervention.

Aetna’s Kenneth Snow, MD, MBA, discusses the insurer’s partnership with Apple for a fitness intervention with Aetna employees, and what levels of evidence are needed for similar workplace efforts.

EBDM™ Managing Editor Mary Caffrey asks whether the popular practices of yoga and mindfulness training can ever be part of managed care, or whether it’s managed care that must adapt.

“Behavioral intervention, in the form of lifestyle medicine, is an approach that both minimizes cost and maximizes yield in dealing with both,” Patel, Freeman, and Williams write. “Now is the time for the medical community, as a whole, to become aware of this approach and review the research that has often been ignored despite excellent results.”

