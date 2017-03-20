ITC Launches GAINSCO Buy Now in TurboRater for Websites in Texas

We wanted to help our independent agents compete effectively with online quoting aggregation sites and large carriers who sell direct to consumers online. So we’ve partnered with ITC to bring the online buying experience right to the agent’s webpage.

Insurance Technologies Corporation (ITC), a provider of websites, marketing, rating and management software and services, announced today it has launched GAINSCO Auto Insurance® (http://www.gainsco.com) Buy Now in Texas in its online consumer rater TurboRater for Websites.

When a consumer visits an insurance website that has TurboRater for Websites and gets a comparison quote for multiple companies, a Buy Now button will appear next to GAINSCO’s quote. The consumer can click on the button and complete the application process online at times when the agency is closed, at night and on weekends and holidays. Coverage starts after purchase, and the consumer receives the proof of insurance card and declaration page immediately.

“We’re very excited about the launch of GAINSCO’s Buy Now functionality on TurboRater for Websites,” said Andy Jordan, senior vice president of corporate marketing and business development for GAINSCO. “We wanted to help our independent agents compete effectively with online quoting aggregation sites and large carriers who sell direct to consumers online. So we’ve partnered with ITC to bring the online buying experience right to the independent agent’s webpage. It’s honestly a win-win-win for us, ITC and our independent agent partners.”

The built-in underwriting rules in TurboRater for Websites validate the risk. If the rules identify a risk as unacceptable to GAINSCO, the consumer will receive notification to contact the agent. The agent will also receive notification to contact the consumer. If the rules identify the risk as acceptable and a consumer buys the policy online, the agent gets a notification of the new policy and can instantly access the quote and policy information in his or her TurboRater account or in the carrier’s agent portal.

“Thanks to how technology has changed the way we research and buy everything, today’s consumers expect personalized products and services,” said AnMarie Bozick, CIC, comparative rating product manager at ITC. “This is why we’re excited to launch this one-of-a-kind product with GAINSCO to give independent insurance agents and brokers a state-of-the-art online binding portal to meet their customers’ needs.”

The GAINSCO Buy Now feature has full XML integration with TurboRater for Websites. Using its expertise in insurance website design, ITC built a quality user experience in TurboRater for Websites for insurance shoppers. The online consumer rater changes to a finger-friendly layout on mobile devices to maximize conversion rates. It is also available in multiple languages, including English and Spanish.

About GAINSCO Auto Insurance

GAINSCO, INC. is a Dallas, Texas-based holding company established in 1978. The Company, through its insurance brand, GAINSCO Auto Insurance®, specializes in minimum-limits personal auto coverage and actively distributes its nonstandard personal auto products primarily through independent retail agents in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia {Southeast Region} and in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas {Southwest Region}. Its insurance company subsidiary is MGA Insurance Company, Inc. To learn more, go to http://www.gainsco.com.

About ITC

Insurance Technologies Corporation (ITC), founded in 1983, provides websites, agency marketing, rating and management software and services to the insurance industry, including independent agents and insurance carriers. Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, ITC helps its customers across the United States grow their businesses and become more efficient through the philosophy of providing quality software and services. Currently, ITC serves more than 200 insurance companies and more than 6,000 agencies. For more information, visit us online at GetITC.com or follow us on Twitter.

