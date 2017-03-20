This award represents Planet Depos' continued commitment to excellence in providing court reporting services to Federal Government agencies, we anticipate a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with USPTO over the next five years.

Planet Depos LLC, an international court reporting, interpretation and trial services firm, is pleased to announce the award of a five-year contract to provide court reporting services to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Planet Depos will provide court reporting services to support USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), Office of General Counsel (OGC), Office of Policy and International Affairs (OPIA), and Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) involving patent-related and nonpatent-related matters.

Planet Depos is one of only a handful of vendors awarded a contract to provide court reporting services for USPTO offices nationwide. The contract, which is effective starting March 8, 2017, was awarded through a competitive bid process that included satisfying USPTO's request for best-in-class court reporting, nationwide support, and security clearance.

“This award represents Planet Depos' continued commitment to excellence in providing court reporting services to Federal Government agencies,” says Joseph DiMonte, one of the founding principals of Planet Depos. “We anticipate a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with USPTO over the next five years.”

USPTO works to foster innovation and competitiveness by providing high quality and timely examination of patent and trademark applications, guiding domestic and international intellectual property policy, and delivering intellectual property information and education worldwide. Planet Depos looks forward to supporting this mission by capturing and preserving the record of hearings, depositions and roundtable meetings held by USPTO.

About Planet Depos

Headquartered in Washington, DC, and with 50+ offices around the globe, Planet Depos, LLC, is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting, videography, videoconferencing, interpretation, and trial support services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations, and government entities. The Company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including streaming text and video, realtime to iPads, mobile videoconferencing, and digital exhibits.

