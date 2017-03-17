Top Denver IT Services Provider Announces New Headquarters

Mike Jenner, CEO at NexusTek. Investing in this location, with a state-of-the-art NOC Call Center in the heart of the Denver Tech Center, benefits our customers by delivering the best problem resolution in the business

NexusTek, a leading Denver-based managed IT services and business software consulting services firm, announces plans to move to Greenwood Village, Colorado. The newly renovated Scala Building will offer the IT Company a highly collaborative, technology-focused space to house more than 75 employees with room to expand and design specs to satisfy the technical needs of their advanced Network Operations Center (NOC).

“Investing in this location, with a state-of-the-art NOC Call Center in the heart of the Denver Tech Center, benefits our customers by delivering the best problem resolution in the business, will attract the top talent in our industry and brings to our people a superior facility to do what they do better than anyone in our marketplace,” said Mike Jenner, CEO of NexusTek.

NexusTek’s new location is:

5889 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Suite 201

Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111

NexusTek will start transitioning teams from the Centennial and Denver offices to the new headquarters beginning the week of March 20th, 2017.

About NexusTek

NexusTek, an award-winning, Denver-based Microsoft Gold Partner, provides small and medium-sized businesses a trusted resource to optimize and manage their IT environments, ensuring business continuity and driving productivity. From managed IT services and cloud solutions to customized CRM implementations and hosted VoIP. NexusTek employs top talent, offers personalized attention, and brings nearly 20 years implementing technology best practices for companies across Colorado and the region. For more information: http://www.nexustek.com/

NexusTek:

Andrea Brito-Amador

Marketing Communications Specialist

NexusTek.com

303.773.6464

ABrito-Amador(at)nexustek(dot)com