Research continues to demonstrate that our brains develop exponentially in the first years of life — every sound, interaction and activity will impact how we function for the rest of our lives.

In the midst of Reading Awareness Month, Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this March’s edition of “Early Childhood Education.” This campaign will connect families, educators and policy makers alike in this effort to raise awareness on the importance of early childhood; and the elements that go into developing an early learner’s social, cognitive, emotional and physical development.

In partnership with LAUP, they have provided insight a guidance to a methodology and perspective behind the importance of early childhood education. They advise and work upon a foundation of a holistic approach, such as parenting supports, family engagement and access to supportive services.

This is what our children need, so that the widely discussed achievement gap becomes a thing of the past. Ultimately, the desired outcome is that all our children begin their educational journey on an even playing field.

LAUP states that our biggest challenges lie in the equitability of providing access and quality in early learning. And we know the solution will come to life when the public, educators and elected leaders heed and champion the importance and undeniable impact of quality early learning on our children, and our society. It’s through partnerships — a unified dedication — that our vision of educational justice will become a reality.

“Now more than ever, we need to work together to lift up our youngest children,” said Scott Hippert, CEO, LAUP. “Every word, relationship, activity or environment that touches a child’s life directly impacts his or her development and lays the foundation for future success. Each one of us has unique gifts, resources or platforms that we can use to make the case for investing in our children. Together, we can create a lifetime of opportunity for our youngest learners.”

Visit LAUP and learn more about their work and mission to advocate until every child has the opportunity to begin their educational journey from day one.

