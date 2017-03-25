Oopsi Underpants Are the New Toddler Underpants

A mom from Toronto has developed a range of super comfortable, reusable training pants to support toddlers and young children in potty training. Oopsi Underpants are made from cotton knit and have waterproof layers to contain any toilet accidents.

Plastic snap buttons allow for easy removal while a toddler stands, without the need to remove all outer clothing layers and shoes. This enables parents to easily clean up if a toddler has an accident when out and about. A soft, covered elasticated waist will not rub delicate tummies, facilitates a comfortable fit, and enables children to pull the pants up and down independently when they need to use the potty.

Oopsi Underpants encourage children to use the potty or toilet unassisted. They allow the wearer to feel when they are wet to help them grasp the process of learning to control their bladder.

An eco-friendly and more economical solution to alternatives like disposable diapers, Oopsi Underpants are reusable. They can be washed with the rest of the laundry and tumble dried on a low heat.

Available for both girls and boys, Oopsi Underpants come in four different sizes to accommodate growing children. They mimic regular pants to encourage the wearer to feel more grown-up, yet parents are sure to love the cute and comfortable, fresh, white cotton design.

It seems the Toronto-born mom has thought of everything during the development of Oopsi Underpants in Michigan. Each pair of Oopsi Underpants comes with its own washable zip-up storage bag. The wet/dry tote bag attaches to the stroller with a strap and a snap fastener, and is designed to retain moisture. This makes for convenient and hygienic storage of Oopsi Underpants if they are wet or soiled.

Oopsi Underpants are for toddlers that are already potty trained, in the process of learning, or nearly there but still experiencing the occasional accident. They allow freedom and independence for little ones, while making cleaning up as simple and fuss-free as possible for parents. Stylish and functional, they are lined with a layer of absorbency fabric and a thin, water-resistant inner lining.

“Oopsi Underpants are soft and comfortable. Toddlers gain independence but help is there for those little accidents,” said a spokesperson for Oopsi Underpants.

More information is available from the Oopsi Underpants website: https://www.oopsipants.com

