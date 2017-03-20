The StudyKIK Platform, with their additional and upgraded offerings, has been a great tool for our sites.

Evolution Research Group, LLC (ERG) has recently chosen StudyKIK, a clinical trial patient recruitment company that specializes in connecting quality patient groups through social media communities to clinical research sites, as their preferred recruitment provider for 2017. As preferred recruitment provider, StudyKIK will aid ERG and their wholly owned sites in identifying and enrolling subjects in difficult populations.

"With protocols getting more complex and entry criteria becoming more challenging, sites have to adapt, be creative, and consistently look at new ways to identify quality subjects. That being said, the StudyKIK Platform, with their additional and upgraded offerings, has been a great tool for our sites. In addition, the StudyKIK team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals are always responsive and able to meet our timelines and on certain studies, have been invaluable with helping us meet our enrollment goals," stated Lori Wright, CEO of Evolution Research Group, LLC and its wholly owned sites; Clinical Pharmacology of Miami, Midwest Clinical Research Center, Woodland International Research Group, St Louis Clinical Trials, Woodland Research Northwest, and Pacific Research Network.

Evolution Research Group, LLC is a clinical research site organization comprised of seven fully owned and operated clinical research units, an affiliate network of 11 clinical sites and its consulting arm, Thievon-Wright Consulting Group, LLC (TWCG). ERG as an organization, is focused on conducting simple and highly complex trials in psychiatric and neurologic disorders, non-CNS indications and early phase drug development. Under this new partnership, StudyKIK will strive to bring new patients to Evolution Research Group’s research sites.

"We are honored to represent Evolution Research Group and all their affiliate clinical research sites as preferred recruitment provider for 2017. I am certain that our advanced recruitment technology will bring an array of new patients to their network of sites," said Jerome Chiaro, Vice President of Clinical Site Operations at StudyKIK.

StudyKIK continues to focus on expanding the awareness of clinical trials globally while providing research sites with as many tools as possible to enroll clinical trial volunteers. To learn more about StudyKIK, visit StudyKIK.com.