itslearning Named a Finalist in 2017 EdTech Digest Awards Program

Our company is honored to be recognized by EdTech Digest as it acknowledges our position as a leader in offering one learning platform that connects all stakeholders – administrators, teachers, students and parents.

For the fourth time in as many months, itslearning (https://itslearning.com), a leading global LMS (learning management system) provider, announced today that it has again been honored with an industry accolade. This most recent honor is being name a Cool Tool finalist for the 2017 EdTech Digest Awards program. Last month, itslearning received a ‘Best in Show’ award from Tech & Learning magazine at this year’s TCEA Conference and Exhibition. In December, the personalized learning solution was recognized for making a significant impact in education by K12 leaders who named it to District Administration magazine’s “Readers’ Choice Top 100 Products for 2016.” In addition, the cloud-based learning platform was named “best upgraded product” in the 34th annual Awards of Excellence program sponsored by Tech & Learning magazine.

The Cool Tool awards recognize the best new, emerging and established technology solutions for education. This year’s program featured dozens of categories, including best new products or services, mobile solutions, academic gaming solutions, emerging technologies, professional development solutions, and more. itslearning is an honoree in the learning management system (LMS) category.

Designed specifically for the K-12 market, the itslearning LMS helps educators improve teaching, student engagement, and district performance with several unique advantages. As an all-in-one learning hub, it connects teachers, students, parents, and district leaders to everything they need for success with just one login. The personalized learning platform offers nearly 2 million free and open education resources along with more than 14,000 collections in the itslearning library. In addition to the searchable resources, 35 peer-reviewed courses are also available With 360° curriculum management, it connects course and lesson plans to resources, standards and assessments, offering a fully integrated teaching and learning system. And, being 100 percent mobile, it keeps everyone connected all the time, on any device.

“Our company is honored to be recognized by EdTech Digest as it acknowledges our position as a leader in offering one learning platform that connects all stakeholders – administrators, teachers, students and parents,” said Arne Bergby, CEO, itslearning.

A distinguished panel of industry influencers and veterans conducted this year’s evaluation proceedings. “There is a great deal of talent and quality out there, and we’re excited to recognize these Cool Tools, leaders and trendsetters in the education technology space,” said Victor Rivero who oversees the program as editor-in-chief of EdTech Digest. “There are now thousands of startups, apps, and companies working in edtech, more than ever before. Shining a spotlight on the best and brightest, we intend to generate even more activity in this sector to continue pushing forward a slow revolution for the benefit of future generations.”

A full list of this year’s award finalists can be found at https://edtechdigest.wordpress.com/2017/03/09/2017-finalists-winners. Winners will be announced March 20.

About itslearning

Established in 1999, itslearning is headquartered in Boston, MA and Bergen, Norway. With seven million global users, and a passion for improving teaching and learning through technology, itslearning lives at the heart of education. For more information, visit https://itslearning.com

# # #