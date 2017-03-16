FoxDen Decor Introduces In-Stock Mesquite Vanities

FoxDen Decor (https://foxdendecor.com) the crafter of handmade rustic and reclaimed wood furniture, is pleased to announce their stock of mesquite vanities.

“There is just such a demand for our high-quality mesquite vanities, that we thought it best to turn them into a stock item,” says Jami Stewart, spokesperson for FoxDen Decor. “That being said, as with all of our furniture and product lines, customers still have the opportunity to fully customize the vanities with their choice of finishes and hardware.”

Mesquite is a very beautiful type of wood and is popular with those that love rustic décor. Mesquite trees have a natural proclivity to bend and twist, which results in a gorgeous live edge for furniture. The wood is also very durable, seasons well and resists shrinking and warping.

Visit the company’s website to view this vanity, along with the other vanities FoxDen Decor has in stock.

Orders are covered by a no-hassle shipping policy and you can learn home styling tips on the company’s blog (foxdendecor.com/blog/).

About FoxDen Decor

We offer a unique selection of rustic furniture with styles ranging from reclaimed, door top, rustic, painted, cedar and much more. All furniture is handcrafted and finished by using a hand rubbed paste wax. Our reclaimed furniture is sanded down to a smooth to the touch finish and can be stained or left natural.

