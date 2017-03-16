Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP announced the elevation of Michael J. Slocum and Eric D. Wong to of counsel in its New Jersey office.

Slocum focuses his practice on labor and employment law, including the defense of discrimination, retaliation, wrongful discharge, and whistleblower claims. He has represented employers in a broad array of industries, including health care and life sciences, pharmaceutical, private security, and retail. Slocum also has experience defending against both individual employee claims and class actions.

Wong has broad experience in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property and restrictive covenants, and class actions defense. He represents businesses of all sizes, including pharmaceutical, technology, telecommunications, and retail companies.

