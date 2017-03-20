Having fun on the go-karts during the inaugural Incredible Buddies event The locally-owned Family Entertainment Center has set aside specific days during which they fine-tune their game room to create a welcoming and fun environment for the Incredible Buddies Program.

On Saturday, March 4, America’s Incredible Pizza Company quietly launched a program in coordination with three partner organizations to offer a sensory-friendly and safe environment for area special needs children. Working with Camp Barnabas, Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks, and Arc of the Ozarks, the locally-owned Family Entertainment Center has set aside specific days during which they fine-tune their game room to create a welcoming and fun environment for the Incredible Buddies Program.

Thirty families attended the inaugural Incredible Buddies Event. After receiving positive feedback from attendees, Incredible Pizza has scheduled the next date for April 22 at 8:30 am. More than 100 families are expected to attend the second event. Unlimited game room passes are available to children with autism and other special needs for $8 the day of the event, with a complimentary pass included for one parent or support staff to join the fun. Visitors have the option to add on a buffet for $5.99 per person, should they choose. There are no reservations required.

Where possible, the game room has been altered to make it more accommodating for those with special needs. “Loud Zone” signs will be up in certain areas where it was difficult to alter loud sounds. Headphones are available at the check-in station free of charge for those who might be sensitive to those areas. Other adjustments made include:

The XD Motion Theater will have two show choices available and will alternate showings between a Sensory Sensitive showing with strobes off and sound turned down, and a showing with curtains partially closed for a better lighting and 3D effect. Each Buddy can choose if they want their chair to have motion turned on or off based on their comfort level.

The Bumper Cars will have the strobe lights and deck lights turned off, and music will be turned down lower than normal.

The Tilt-a-Whirl Ride, Lost-in-Space, will have two reduced speed settings for those who are feeling daring. Strobes will also be turned off and music lowered.

The Laser Tag arena will run alternating games that last 5 minutes. The hazer will be off, and they will alternate between “lights on” and “lights off” game types.

The SpringTown Trampoline Park will have 10-minute jump sessions, with helpers able to assist from the mats that run in between trampoline squares if help is needed. The loud buzzer will not be used; instead, they will make quieter “time is up” announcements.

“I love the seeing the big smiles on the children’s faces, I can’t wait to see my Buddies again”, says Zack Martin, Senior Director of Group Experiences.

Home to six fully-owned Family Entertainment Centers and four franchisees, America’s Incredible Pizza is smoke and alcohol free and offers seating for hundreds of people. Since their humble beginnings, their priority has been to provide guests with exceptional food, thrilling games, and fun-filled memories for a lifetime. They offer an all-you-can-eat buffet and a variety of attractions, including laser tag, go-karts, and bumper cars. The game room also holds over 100 video and prize games. To learn more, visit SpringfieldIPC.com/incrediblebuddies/.