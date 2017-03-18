Quick Weight Loss Centers to Open Three New Centers in Tampa

Since 2001, Quick Weight Loss Centers has been helping people in South Florida lose weight quickly and safely, and is now excited to bring their innovative weight loss program to the Tampa Bay area.

Quick Weight Loss Centers is pleased to announce its expansion to Florida’s West Coast. By mid-2017, Quick Weight Loss Centers will be opening three new locations in the Tampa Bay area, in Brandon, Carrollwood and Clearwater, Florida. Grand opening dates and promotions for each location will be announced soon.

Since 2001, Quick Weight Loss Centers has been helping people in South Florida lose weight quickly and safely, and is now excited to bring their innovative weight loss program to the Tampa Bay area. Quick Weight Loss Centers' programs are individually supervised for the safest results and nutritionally designed to develop proper eating habits for long term success.

Quick Weight Loss Centers' unique weight loss program is doctor recommended. A free consultation is offered to determine individual needs and an individualized program is created. Clients can lose up to 3 pounds or more per week eating regular foods. Quick Weight Loss results are guaranteed in writing. To get started today, interested residents can call 1-877-977-THIN to speak with a representative.

The Carrollwood Quick Weight Loss Centers location will be located in the Bay Lake Center on the East side of North Dale Mabry Highway, across from Newsome Eye Clinic, between Fletcher and Bearss Avenues. It will be conveniently located to serve Carrollwood, Northdale, Lake Magdalene, Lutz, Citrus Park and surrounding areas.

The Brandon Quick Weight Loss Centers location will be in the Country Village Square Shopping Center on the South Side of West Brandon Blvd, at the corner of W. Brandon Blvd & Kings Ave. It is in the same shopping plaza as the famous Moreno Bakery and the Wing House. It will be conveniently located to serve the following areas: Brandon, Bloomingdale, Valrico, Lithia, Pinecrest, Fish Hawk, Mango, Riverview, Plant City and surrounding areas.

The Clearwater Quick Weight Loss Centers location will be located in the Village at Countryside, on the west side of US Hwy 19N, next to Suncoast Credit Union and Macy’s Furniture Gallery. This location will be conveniently located to serve Clearwater, Countryside, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, Dunedin, Oldsmar, East Lake, Largo and surrounding areas.

About Quick Weight Loss Centers

The Quick Weight Loss program originated in 1988 and has been in South Florida since 2001. With 17 Quick Weight Loss Centers in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and the Treasure Coast, the Quick Weight Loss program has helped thousands of people in South Florida achieve their weight loss goals. The personalized nutritional, quick weight loss programs provide up to 1,800 calories a day and ensure that members are satisfied while achieving optimum results. Quick Weight Loss Centers' results can range from 10 pounds to 100 pounds with no amount of weight too small or too large. Visit http://www.quickweightloss.net for a free consultation. Or call their toll-free number at 1-877-977-THIN to reach the office nearest you.