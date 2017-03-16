Unicon, Inc., a leading IT consulting, services, and support provider specializing in open source for the education technology market, today announced the availability of a new article, “Learning Analytics Adoption and Implementation Trends: Identifying Organizational and Technical Patterns.” Lindsay Pineda, Senior Implementation Consultant at Unicon, and Patrick Lynch, a UK colleague, traveled throughout the UK in 2016. Lindsay and Patrick conducted readiness assessments to determine the organizational and technical considerations institutions needed to address to pave the way for successful learning analytics initiatives.

The article includes observed organizational trends among institutions in regards to culture, process, and communication. In addition, they discovered technical trends related to aspects including data, infrastructure, and integration. The article explains the trends in detail, along with an outline of the readiness assessment process and the concluding results on how ready the institutions are when it comes to learning analytics.

Read the article and download a copy of the article PDF at http://www.unicon.net/about/articles/learning-analytics-adoption-and-implementation-trends. For more information on Unicon’s services for learning analytics, visit: http://www.unicon.net/services/learning-analytics.

