Diversified Communications, organizer of SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, International LiDAR Mapping Forum, Commercial UAV Expo Americas, and Commercial UAV Expo Europe announced today that SPAR 3D Expo & Conference will co-locate with AEC Science & Technology (AEC-ST), which recently joined Diversified’s portfolio of B2B technology events. The co-location of SPAR 3D and AEC-ST will take place June 5-7, 2018 in Anaheim, Calif.

SPAR 3D Expo & Conference is the leading 3D technology event in the market. Conference content covers 3D sensing, 3D processing and 3D visualization tools for applications in multiple industry sectors including architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), surveying and mapping, civil infrastructure, transportation, industrial facilities/plant, process, power and utilities, law enforcement, forensics and more. As the global event leader in 3D technology, SPAR brings together the top hardware, software and visualization solutions providers with users from across the globe for three action-packed days of education, exhibits and live demonstrations, providing attendees the latest information and advancements in 3D technology.

AEC Science & Technology (AEC-ST) is an international conference and exhibition focused on delivering critical education and products for AEC professionals seeking to keep pace with the fast-changing landscape of technology solutions and advanced workflows that are driving innovation and collaboration in the marketplace. “The AEC segment is one of the fastest growing and largest potential verticals for 3D technology adoption” said Lisa Murray, group director at Diversified Communications. “Top engineering and construction firms have always attended SPAR. Now they’ll have more reasons to attend to access focused AEC conference content as well as expanded product offerings in a combined exhibit hall. Many of the best-in-class solutions providers who would be candidates to exhibit at AEC-ST already exhibit at SPAR so there is a natural synergy built into this co-location. And we couldn’t be more excited about working with George Borkovich, the original founder of A/E/C SYSTEMS, a world-class event for the AEC community that was highly regarded and will be re-launched as AEC- ST. There is nothing like it in the market at the moment and we see great potential for this particular event at this time.”

Borkovich explains, “SPAR 3D Expo & Conference is the ideal partner for AEC-ST. Their leadership in producing and developing technology events and the overlap with the AEC market segment is a winning combination. The SPAR 3D sensing, processing and visualization tool set is critical to help AEC professionals make our built environment a better place.” Borkovich further hinted that more relationships are in the works that will continue to define AEC-ST as the leading technology, must-attend showcase for this industry.

The 2018 event will feature thought leaders from around the globe in two distinct conference programs. Attendees will have the option to select an AEC or SPAR conference pass or a combined passport to attend both. Exhibits will be integrated into one large exhibit hall at the Anaheim Convention Center allowing attendees full access to all vendors. The organizers plan to offer multiple live-demonstration areas including a drone zone, AR/VR interactive environments, hands-on workshops, an AEC hackathon, university lightening round competition and more.

About SPAR 3D Expo & Conference

As the global leader in 3D technology, SPAR 3D brings together the top hardware, software and visualization solutions providers from across the globe together under one roof for three action-packed days of education, exhibits and live demonstrations. Conference content covers 3D sensing, 3D processing, and 3D visualization technologies. Contact: Abby McCloskey, Marketing Manager, Diversified Communications

About AEC Science & Technology, LLC — AEC-ST is a company with a depth of experience in technology and event planning for the AEC industry, including creating and managing the former A/E/C SYSTEMS International conference and exhibition. Its events cover the unique intersection where collaboration, performance and technology for design and construction meet. Contact George Borkovich, Principal, at phone (610) 444-9692 or by email george@aecst.com.

About Diversified Communications — Diversified Communications is a leading international media company providing market access, education and information through global, national and regional face-to-face events, digital products and publications. Diversified serves a number of industries including: technology, seafood, food service, natural and organic, healthcare, commercial marine, and business management. Based in Portland, Maine, USA, Diversified has divisions in the Eastern United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com

