Daniel Rodriguez, famed as “America’s Tenor,” will perform at Operation Homefront’s Military Child of the Year® Awards Gala on Thursday, April 6. Rodriguez, the Brooklyn-born, now-retired police officer, helped bring the country an uplifting spirit of promise and hope with his stirring rendition of “God Bless America” after the 2001 World Trade Center terrorist attacks.

Operation Homefront's annual awards recognize outstanding young people ages 8 to 18. Six award recipients each represent a branch of the armed forces for their scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, extracurricular involvement, and other criteria while facing the challenges of military family life. Also recognized at the gala is the recipient of a seventh award, the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation® presented by Booz Allen Hamilton.

“Throughout my life I’ve been drawn to service, and the young people we are honoring are all about that spirit of service,” Rodriguez said. “The men and women of our military put on the uniform voluntarily. Their families do not volunteer, but the patriotism and excellence shown by these military kids is no less than that of their parents.”

On September 11, 2001, Officer Rodriguez was driving to work when the first plane hit the World Trade Center. Arriving at the site as a first-responder, he witnessed the destruction of both towers, nearly losing his own life. At "Prayer for America" in Yankee Stadium his inspirational voice gave hope and strength to a grieving nation. His music career had turned into a calling.

Rodriguez's philanthropic and patriotic efforts have been recognized with numerous honors, such as the USO Lifetime Achievement Award, the DAR Medal of Patriotism and others. He continues to uplift and inspire in performances for his chosen charities, and at concert halls around the world.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The Military Child of the Year® Awards Gala will be held the evening of April 6 in Arlington, Virginia. Reporters wishing to cover the event should contact Aaron Taylor at Aaron.Taylor(at)OperationHomefront(dot)org for more information and to register.

