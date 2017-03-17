This educational collaboration will allow hospitals to continue to build on health care quality improvements they have made.

The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) has been selected by the Health Research & Educational Trust (HRET), an affiliate of the American Hospital Association (AHA), to serve as the continuing medical education accreditation provider. HRET remains focused on supporting the hospital field’s work to improve quality and meet goals of reduced hospital-acquired conditions and hospital readmissions. As quality improvement work continues to evolve, improving health equity and reducing health care disparities will become key strategies for improvement.

The HRET along with thousands of hospitals across the country are focused on eleven core areas of harm for quality improvement. In addition to these core eleven topics, hospitals and health systems will work to decrease preventable patient harm. Within these areas, ABQAURP will accredit the educational courses HRET designs to support the implementation of proven best practices and lessons learned, with webinars and educational sessions to participating hospitals. HRET’s broad network of hospitals and state hospital association partners will receive this education and training in support of their quality improvement efforts in the targeted areas.

“This educational collaboration will allow hospitals to continue to build on health care quality improvements they have made,” said Arthur Broder, MD, ABQAURP Chairman of the Board. “We are extremely honored to have been selected to be the accreditation provider for this project. The Health Research & Educational Trust has brought together hospitals, employers, physicians, nurses, patient advocates, and state and federal governments in a shared effort to make hospital care safer, more reliable, and less costly. These educational programs will strengthen the goals of keeping patients from getting injured or sicker, and helping patients to heal without complications through education on quality techniques and tools which reduce medical errors, ensure patient safety, eliminate waste and unnecessary services, and avoid potentially harmful delays in care.”

"HRET is pleased to enter into this partnership as we work to continually expand and strengthen our educational offerings," said Jay Bhatt DO, Chief Medical Office of AHA and President and CEO of HRET. "Aligning quality improvement goals among health care professionals and further engaging clinicians in quality improvement work will increase the chances of sustainability."

Hospitals have access to content and learning opportunities in eleven core areas of focus as well as additional topics and measurement approaches. Topics include diagnostic errors, hospital culture of safety and airway safety.

For more information on the project, visit http://www.cms.gov/Newsroom/MediaReleaseDatabase/Fact-sheets/2016-Fact-sheets-items/2016-09-29-2.html.

About the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP)

Established in 1977, ABQAURP brings health care quality management and patient safety to the forefront by providing the highest standard of education, information, and resources to its members. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to providing health care education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals.

ABQAURP Provides:



Membership & Fellowship

The only Health Care Quality and Management Certification Exam administered through the National Board of Medical Examiners® (NBME®)

Accredited CME & CE Online Courses, Live Conferences, and Home Studies

ABQAURP is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. We are committed to providing superior health care quality and patient safety education. ABQAURP is approved by the Florida Board of Nursing to provide contact hours (CEs) for nurses in our educational programs.



Sub-Specialty certification in the following categories:

-Physician Advisor (physicians only)*

-Transitions of Care

-Managed Care

-Patient Safety / Risk Management

-Case Management

-Workers’ Compensation

For more information about ABQAURP programs: call (800) 998-6030 or visit http://www.abqaurp.org.

*The Health Care Quality and Management Certification and the Physician Advisor Sub-Specialty are endorsed by the American College of Physician Advisors.

“National Board of Medical Examiners®” and “NBME®” are registered trademarks of the National Board of Medical Examiners.