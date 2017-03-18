Engel & Volkers Roaring Fork | Premium Real Estate Services The mid-valley’s mix of cultural offerings, outdoor activities, and ever-expanding services, retail businesses and dining options coupled with an attainable cost of living make for a highly desirable quality of life

Engel & Völkers, a European-based premium real estate brand, is pleased to announce today that the real estate advisors of Happy Real Estate have joined Erik and Summer Berg of Engel & Völkers Aspen to form a new shop called Engel & Völkers Roaring Fork, thereby expanding its comprehensive global services to the Roaring Fork Valley region. The new shop will be located at 175 Midland Avenue in the downtown core of historic Basalt, the former location of Happy Real Estate.

In December 2015, Engel & Völkers’ first location in the Valley opened in Aspen as a result of the merger of Portfolio Aspen Properties with the international brand. “We saw an opportunity to provide a global reach to our Aspen market. Engel & Völkers provides an invaluable worldwide network that perfectly aligns with our client-centric culture,” said Summer Berg, co-owner of Engel & Völkers Aspen.

Stacey Craft first opened Happy Real Estate in 2013 because she wanted to create a culture of happy, knowledgeable, caring real estate professionals who work with just a few clients at a time so as to provide a high level of personalized service. Her business philosophy and experience in the mid-Valley area made Craft the first choice partner for Engel & Völkers Aspen in their quest to expand beyond the Aspen/Snowmass end of the Roaring Fork Valley.

Development in the Roaring Fork Valley west of Aspen has grown dramatically over the past 25 years resulting in a vibrant real estate market and strong sense of community. “The mid-valley’s mix of cultural offerings, outdoor activities, and ever-expanding services, retail businesses and dining options coupled with an attainable cost of living make for a highly desirable quality of life,” said Craft, now a real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers Roaring Fork.

Establishing a second location of Engel & Völkers beyond the environs of Aspen not only casts a wider net of desirable properties for their database but, in turn, offers state-of-the-arts international resources to a growing number of local sellers and buyers. As a result of this newest merger, Engel & Völkers’ dynamic regional team has expanded to include over 20 advisors, and counting. Strength in numbers brings increased experience and knowledge to the E&V brokerage family.

With the opening of shops in San Francisco, Newport Beach, New York, Montreal, Toronto, Hilton Head, New Orleans, Vancouver and throughout southern California, among others, Engel & Völkers continues to bolster its presence in the real estate market across North America.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of nearly 9,000 real estate advisors in more than 750 brokerages spanning 32 countries across five continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established Engel & Völkers North America in 2007 and assembled a team of the industry’s top leaders, performers and real estate innovators to expand operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.