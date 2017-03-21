On the heels of Patient Safety Awareness Week, Verge Health, a leader in healthcare risk management, has partnered with the Center for Patient Safety (CPS), a non-profit organization envisioning a healthcare environment safe for all patients and healthcare providers, in all processes all the time.

“The shift to value-based care, and the vast expansion of data sharing among and between health systems, presents both risk and opportunity,” says Mark Crockett, chief executive officer of Verge Health. “We are delighted to solidify our working relationship with CPS to help improve safety by leveraging technology to help protect patients.”

Under terms of the agreement, the two companies will partner to promote products, services, and events to their respective client bases promoting the shared vision of protecting patients and margins. The agreement formalizes a long-time relationship where Verge powers the CPS PSO, and CPS offers PSO services, consultation and education around patient safety culture.

“From conducting patient safety assessments to helping hospitals and other health care organizations improve patient safety, we generate a significant amount of data that must be kept secure while being accessible,” says Alex Christgen, Executive Director for the Center for Patient Safety. “We’ve been working with [Verge] for several years to support our Patient Safety Organization, and believe our patient safety vision fits well with the IT platforms that Verge provides.”

Founded in 2001, Verge Health is a risk management software company. Verge Health's software solutions enable healthcare organizations to proactively protect and defend patients, caregivers, and frontline staff, against errors, adverse events, and policy violations. With over 900 facilities and 500,000 active users, the company’s Converge Platform provides hospital organizations with a cross-functional, proactive surveillance tool enabling optimal quality and safety results. For more information, please visit https://www.vergehealth.com/

The Center for Patient Safety, is a private, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to fostering change throughout the nation’s health care delivery systems and across the continuum of care. It provides patient safety services to more than 1000 health care facilities across the nation since its inception 12 years ago, which was in response to recommendations from the Missouri Governor’s Commission for Patient Safety. For more information, go to

http://www.centerforpatientsafety.org