Startup Weekend Ventura County (SWVC) announced that Zebra Technologies, a global leader in providing solutions and services that gives enterprises real-time visibility into their operations, will be SWVC 2017’s product sponsor. SWVC 2017, organized by the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce and Dignity Health St. Johns Hospitals, will be held at Rancho Campana High School in Camarillo, California on April 21-23, 2017.

SWVC 2017 will bring together entrepreneurs from healthcare and agriculture end-user sponsors (Dignity Health St. Johns Hospitals, Ventura County Medical Center, Limoneira, Bonipak and Reiter Affiliated Companies) and team them up with subject matter experts, healthcare professionals, agriculturalists, physicians, farmers and engineering/business students from universities like UCSB, Cal Poly, CSUN, CSUCI and Cal Lutheran. Teams with the most promising ideas addressing the challenges faced by the healthcare and agricultural industries will develop proof of concepts over the weekend and present their work to a judging panel made up of senior executives including Zebra Senior Vice President, Hugh Gagnier. Winning ideas and concepts will then have the opportunity to be funded. For more details, please visit (http://www.up.co/communities/usa/camarillo/startup-weekend/9367).

Zebra provides visibility into all aspects of the healthcare facility, providing the critical intelligence necessary to make better decisions and improve outcomes. Zebra’s identity, mobility and intelligence solutions include mobile computers, scanners, RFID printers and software that empower healthcare organizations to increase clinician productivity, provide awareness and boosted visibility to hospital operations and allow staff to better collaborate and focus on patient care. Zebra’s system and application engineers will join the aspiring entrepreneur teams to provide expertise and guidance.

“Zebra delivers real-time visibility and location solutions, which transform the physical to digital so organizations can sense what’s happening in their operations, analyze that data to deliver insights, and act on those insights to make smarter decisions,” said Chris Sullivan, global healthcare practice lead, Zebra Technologies. “By participating in Startup Weekend Ventura County, we believe we can collectively expedite the delivery of innovative patient identity, clinical mobility, real-time location system (RTLS) and track and trace solutions.”

“Zebra’s sponsorship of Startup Weekend Ventura County significantly expands the type of innovation our participants can bring to market,” said Martin Shum, a representative of Dignity Health St. Johns Hospitals and a board member of Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. “Given the complexity of healthcare and agriculture, many of these industries’ challenges require system-level solutions. Zebra offers a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT)-ready technology such as mobile computers, tablets, laser and thermal printers, barcode scanners, RFID wristbands and location solutions that can serve as great building blocks for next generation solutions.”