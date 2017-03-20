ProSearch Announces Advanced eDiscovery Practice for Office 365

ProSearch is the best choice for corporations to help them navigate and manage Office 365 Advanced eDiscovery.

ProSearch Strategies, Inc., the visionary leader in enterprise eDiscovery, formally announced the formation of a dedicated Advanced eDiscovery practice to coincide with ProSearch joining the Microsoft eDiscovery alliance. ProSearch sees the Microsoft Office 365 ecosystem as a strategic area of practice for corporations adjusting to meet their discovery obligations in Office 365. Building on its long-term Microsoft relationship and ProSearch’s eDiscovery and information governance expertise, the companies have agreed to move into a strategic collaboration.

ProSearch’s vast experience in eDiscovery and information governance, coupled with its specific expertise with the eDiscovery technologies offered in Office 365, will help corporations control costs and save time and resources. ProSearch sees the Equivio Analytics package in Office 365 as the next logical step in enabling clients to continue to gain insight, control, and efficiency in their eDiscovery workflow. ProSearch is the best choice for corporations to help them navigate and manage Office 365 Advanced eDiscovery.

Advanced eDiscovery is part of the ProSearch tradition of excellence focused on enabling the right solution to blend expertise with execution. As part of this investment, ProSearch will further extend its connectivity with Microsoft Azure to enhance delivery of an efficient and effective experience.

About ProSearch

ProSearch Strategies, Inc. enables corporations and law firms to meet eDiscovery, regulatory and legal document investigatory, and discovery requirements at scale with precision and ease. ProSearch’s consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and eDiscovery specialists collaborate with clients to execute their eDiscovery strategy on target, on budget, and on time, every time.