Content Analytics, Inc, a leader in eCommerce management for brands and retailers, announces today the release of Competitive Insights, a new component within their end-to-end eCommerce management platform. Competitive Insights gives brands actionable information on how they are performing relative to their competition online.

As an end-to-end solution provider, Content Analytics offers help at all stages of the lifecycle, from product content creation to analytics and reporting to content storage and management. “Brands are measured based on market share relative to their competition. We now give brands actionable data and insight to know where they stand amongst their competition and a set of tools to manage their content to help them compete. Our customers think this kind of transparency is very valuable,” says Brian Bates, VP of Sales & Marketing for Content Analytics.

With Content Analytics’ Competitive Insights, brands are able to see how they compare to their competition with competitive intelligence on:



Page One Share of Search

In Stock Rates

Share of Shelf

Buy Box Ownership

Review Coverage

Average Rating

Content Analytics understands the complexity of eCommerce management, and they’ve built their platform to simplify the process, with everything brands need to manage all of their products, and ultimately, increase revenues. Competitive Insights is the next step in delivering the most robust, actionable analytics to help brands get a clear picture of the market and enable them to pinpoint opportunities for growth.

eCommerce was worth a whopping $394.9 billion in the US in 2016, according to estimates by the US Department of Commerce. And, eCommerce is growing at 15.1% in the US, which is much faster than total retail sales at 3.9%. “With trends like this, the competition is fierce for the buy box, and companies need the right tools to win,” says Brian Bates.

About Content Analytics

The Control Center for eCommerce: Content Analytics is the only end-to-end eCommerce solution combining analytics, content management and reporting all in one platform. We’re helping P&G, Levi’s, Dole, Pfizer, Mattel, L’Oréal, Samsung and more stay at the forefront of eCommerce. Learn more at http://www.contentanalyticsinc.com.