New Kickstarter Project Offers Modern Take on the Traditional Lunchbox

ICONIQ Qore Food Container Launching on Kickstarter The ICONIQ Qore will allow everyone to enjoy fresh home cooked meals instead of the typical processed or packaged foods found in most packed lunches.

ICONIQ Bottle, a California designer of water bottle and food storage products, has announced the release of their latest project, an all-in-one food container that aims to replace the traditional lunchbox. Full details of the food container, titled the ICONIQ Qore, were revealed on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform, where it is currently available for pre-order:

https://iconiqbottle.com/kickstarter

The product of two years of ideation and development, its features include:



Double wall stainless steel vacuum insulation to keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot.

Unique stacking food container segments, allowing you to pack multiple dishes together.

A stainless steel fold-out spork stored in the base of the container eliminating the need for loose or disposable eating utensils.

High-grade stainless steel materials that are re-usable, 100% BPA free, and easy-to-clean.

Also in the works is a stackable insulated water bottle segment that combines with the food container into one portable unit.

"The combination of vacuum insulation with a modular design is the real game changer,” says co-founder Shane Jones. "It opens up tons of new food options, all without the need for refrigeration or reheating. Pack a bowl of hot chicken noodle soup served with a side salad. Or a Greek yogurt served with a chopped fruit medley. The possibilities are endless.”

In building a more sensible, easy-to-use lunchbox ICONIQ hopes to steer consumers away from more traditional takeout or packaged food options, which they claim are often highly processed and unhealthy.

“Most schoolchildren don’t have access to a refrigerator or microwave. The same goes for many professionals working outdoors or on the road,” says lead designer Richard Chritz. “The ICONIQ Qore will allow everyone to enjoy fresh home cooked meals instead of the typical processed or packaged foods found in most packed lunches."

The ICONIQ Qore Food Container is currently in is the final stages of development and is scheduled for release in June 2017. It will come in multiple colors and variations with prices ranging from $18-$29.