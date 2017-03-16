Contemporary Staffing Holds Annual Kick-off Event 2017

CSS Kickoff 2017! CSS is looking forward to a 2017 filled with success, results, and outstanding innovations!

Contemporary Staffing Solutions celebrated their annual kick-off meeting on February 2, 2017. Every year the company attends this exciting event in Philadelphia, PA to start the year off with a common goal, clarity, expectations and fun! The event emphasizes strong connections, awards outstanding performers, and celebrates the coming year.

This year’s kick-off theme was “Why CSS?” This theme surrounded the constantly growing culture that CSS embodies. In 2016, the Employee Engagement Committee (aka Culture Club) was formed by a group of employees dedicated to making CSS the BEST place to work. With representatives from every office and business unit of the company, the club strives to organize events and implement policies that boost morale and reflect the core values of the organization. Marybel DiScala, Digital Branding & Marketing Coordinator was the first recipient of the prestigious Employee Engagement Committee Award.

After sharing the 2017 plans and visions, the leadership team announced yet another exciting policy going into effect. Steve Pearson, COO & Principal and Mike Pearson, President of CSS shared an increase in insurance benefits and 401K to add to the work-life balance of CSS employees. All of the employees are thrilled because benefits are very important.

Sharon Tsao, EVP of Sales & Marketing presented some exciting marketing updates happening in 2017, including the launch of a new mobile friendly website that will allow CSS candidates, clients, and internal employees to have the best possible user experience and interaction. Our priority SEO optimization strategy is being released March 2017 which will drive more quality results for all of our clients!

Following these announcements, the leadership team presented team members with awards to celebrate the success in 2016. Awards included MVP’s from all categories, Rookie of the Year, Leadership, Employee Engagement, and President’s club which honors CSS employees who have exceeded their yearly quotas by giving them an all-expense paid trip for two to Jamaica. Many seasoned individuals were wildly celebrated due to their fabulous accomplishments and contributions all year long.

Lastly, the highest honor given, the Donna Pearson Award was awarded to Ashlei Randolph, CSS New Castle, DE Manager. The Donna Pearson award is named after our CSS founder. The recipient embodies the core values that Donna brought to CSS. Her ability to place the candidate and clients first for a seamless process while bringing motivation, joy and excitement to the office every day is what this award represents.

