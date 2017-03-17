For Serious Interior Inspiration, Head to DESIGN ADAC This April 25-27

ADAC, the Southeast’s preeminent design center, announces its keynote speakers and spring market details for DESIGN ADAC 2017. In partnership with national shelter publication, VERANDA, this free-to-attend design event brings an array of esteemed keynote presenters to Atlanta to showcase the future of interiors this April 25-27. Convening the best and brightest in design with industry insiders and notable media over curated content, this annual event is where style is made.

“Our bi-annual markets are not only important to the design community of Atlanta, they have major impact on our region as well. With Atlanta’s convenience to our surrounding 10-state, southeast region, it is a goal of ours to provide access to incredible talent and connect our community to the latest in the design industry,” said Katie Miner, general manager at ADAC. “The anniversary of VERANDA truly attracted the highest caliber of speakers in our industry this year. We’re pleased to see that they all want to be included in this momentous celebration.”

2017 Keynote Presentations include:



Tuesday, April 25th at 10:00 a.m. | Rebecca Atwood | Rebecca Atwood Designs – Rebecca is a Brooklyn-based designer and artist who began her career at Anthropologie, and whose original collection of home textiles focuses on the artistic process. She recently debuted her book, Living with Pattern: Color, Texture, and Print at Home, where she demystifies how to use pattern, demonstrating how to seamlessly mix and layer prints through a house. Join her in a conversation with the ever-lively author, Robert Leleux, as she shares her journey and explores the inspirations, artistic process, and philosophy behind her brand.

Tuesday, April 25th at 1:00 p.m. | Alex Papachristidis | Alex Papachristidis Interiors – Based in Manhattan, Alex is known as an eclectic traditionalist with a modern eye, and for arresting, elegant interiors that meld classical motifs with a modern perspective and sophisticated details. Alex’s work has been covered by renowned publications such as ELLE DECOR, House Beautiful, VERANDA, Architectural Digest, and House & Garden. During this presentation, Peak of Chic’s Jennifer Boles moderates a riveting dialogue with Alex as they discuss “The Eye of the Collector.”

Wednesday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. | Thomas O’Brien | Aero Studios – Founder and president of one of America’s leading design firms, Thomas is an interior and home furnishings designer that opened Aero Studios in 1992 and has been celebrated for his ability to translate modern design into a warm and livable style. He has been featured in a number of shelter publications and online design sources like Houzz.com, ApartmentTherapy.com, Architectural Digest, and Interior Design. Thomas presents his philosophy on creating a home – the Practical Beautiful life. Through a tour of his own homes and selected interiors, mixed with his products and favorite collections, Thomas shares how he has found and developed, collected and chosen, the designs and objects that inspire him.

Thursday, April 27th at 10:00 a.m. | David Netto | David Netto Design – A Los Angeles creative icon, David grew up in New York and now specializes in residential decoration in no particular style. He has contributed as a design editor to the Wall Street Journal and T, the New York Times Style Magazine. His presentation takes you on a journey from François Catroux’s early life with Yves Saint Laurent in Morocco to his later life with Billy Baldwin in New York City. The career of François was the great untold story in design until designer David Netto started a five-year personal quest to find out more about this important talent, all leading to his new book, François Catroux. At each turn, David reveals how Francois developed into an innovative and prolific designer whose talent was so natural that historians almost didn’t realize there was an unbelievable story just waiting to be told.

The spring market features the thoughtful processes and personal stories behind designers, manufacturers, editors, and products, while going behind the pages of VERANDA, as the illustrious magazine celebrates its 30th anniversary. Join Clinton Smith as he chats with design luminaries Darryl Carter, John Robshaw, and Tara Shaw on Wednesday, April 26th at 1:00 p.m. to discuss the state of style today. On Thursday, April 27th at 1:00 p.m., the market honors the past, present, and future of design by bringing together the magazine’s iconic editors, including Lisa Newsom, Dara Caponigro, and Clinton Smith. Throughout the market, leading creative visionaries and design experts share their inspiration and expertise through four incredible keynotes, two riveting panels, four lively parties, five product introductions, seven book signings, four lunches, one unmissable tour, and four all-day events. See the full event guide here. Registration opens Friday, March 17.

ABOUT ADAC: ADAC is a community-focused, nationally-recognized leader in the world of interior design and home fashion, built over 50 years ago by renowned architect and developer John Portman. For a half-century it has served as the essential one-stop shopping resource for interior designers, architects, and builders. The ADAC campus consists of 550,000 square feet with over 60 showrooms offering 1,200 of the industry’s finest product lines including furniture, fabric, rugs, lighting, accessories, floor and wall coverings, antiques, fine art and framing, kitchens, bath, tile and stone, and home theater products. Likewise, ADAC’s extensive services include custom designs such as framing, electronic systems, faux-finishing, and draperies. In addition, signature industry presentations, celebrity and media events, educational programs and networking opportunities held throughout the year make ADAC truly a one-of-a-kind, design destination. To learn more, visit http://www.adacatlanta.com. For upcoming events, visit http://www.adacatlanta.com/events.

Like us on Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/AtlantaDecorativeArtsCenter

Follow us on Twitter:

http://www.twitter.com/adacatlanta

Follow us on Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/adacatlanta

Follow us on Pinterest:

http://www.pinterest.com/adacatlanta

#DESIGNADAC