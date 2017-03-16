The NanaWal SL73 is an aluminum-framed folding glass wall system specifically designed and engineered to perform in hurricane climates. Being in New York, the discussion of extreme weather and thermal performance is all too timely...It may be a winter storm in the Northeast, but our glass wall systems keep the warmth indoors and the freezing cold weather out.

NanaWall Systems, the pioneer of opening glass wall systems, will showcase its operable glass wall systems at the Architectural Digest Design Show from March 16-19 in booth #150. The company will feature the NanaWall SL80/81, which provides the best thermal performance for an aluminum folding system in the industry, and also offers high air and water resistance.

“Being in New York, the discussion of extreme weather and thermal performance is all too timely,” said NanaWall Systems CEO Ebrahim Nana. “It may be a winter storm in the Northeast, but our glass wall systems keep the warmth indoors and the freezing cold weather out.”

TWEET THIS: At #ADDesignShow2017 booth 150, @nanawall showcases extreme weather and thermal performance during winter storm. http://bit.ly/NanaWallSL73

See below for additional products offered by NanaWall:



NanaWall SL73: The NanaWall SL73 features reinforced structural posts and impact rated laminated glass provide unparalleled strength, while the Secure Locking System and specialized seals and panel design provide superior wind and rain resistance. One of the industry’s toughest folding systems, the SL73 has passed the most rigorous testing designed for windows and doors to be used in hurricane zones, becoming Miami-Dade AAMA hurricane approved.

ClimaCLEAR™: ClimaCLEAR is the only frameless all-glass individual panel sliding system specifically engineered for transparent weather protection while providing maximum views and unobstructed sightlines. The weather resistance of the panels comes from a combination of several technical attributes such as the patent-pending Panel Interlocks and the transparent weather seals between the panels that seal the wall against wind-driven rain and reduce air infiltration.

NanaWall Shades: NanaWall Systems is the first and only company in the industry to offer an integrated shade solution for opening glass wall systems. Designed specifically for NanaWall, the NanaWall Shades are custom fitted to each panel and provide ultimate control of sun exposure and homeowner privacy, without losing the aesthetic of the NanaWall.

For more information about NanaWall Systems and its products, please visit nanawall.com.

About NanaWall Systems

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, NanaWall Systems pioneered the category of opening glass wall systems. The company has earned the trust of architects, builders, design professionals and homeowners as a custom solution for re-imagining how buildings, people and the elements interact. By combining precision engineering and outstanding design options throughout more than 25 unique award-winning systems, NanaWall Systems advances design possibilities beyond the conventional for almost any space. NanaWall Systems is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with 24 showroom and design studio locations across North America.

About Architectural Digest Design Show

Now in its 16th year, the Architectural Digest Design Show draws approximately 40,000 design aficionados to interact with incredible design displays from more than 400 brands. The world's leading brands along with today's top talent come together in a carefully curated presentation of design, offering inspired vignettes by respected brands, design seminars, culinary demonstrations, and special appearances. From furniture, accessories, lighting, and art to kitchen, bath, and building projects, the show offers thousands of products to source and shop—both from independent makers and established manufacturers.