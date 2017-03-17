"The new kitchen facilities at our campus will feed over 700 kids a day and create tremendous savings for the organization which can be reinvested in vitally needed programs and services for local children."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lorain County celebrated the opening of its new central kitchen at its facility located in Lorain, Ohio with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 2.

The 1,140-square-foot kitchen, provides the organization a more efficient way to distribute more than 12,000 hot meals per month to children at 17 locations throughout the county.

In addition to the kitchen, a truck was donated, which allows the organization to transport meals to the various Boys & Girls Clubs locations throughout the county.

The kitchen became a reality thanks to a partnership between many different government, school and private organizations. It will allow the club to save approximately $45,000 per year in rent by consolidating its food preparation facilities into one location. The savings can then be used for other program initiatives, according to Mike Conibear, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Lorain County.

The kitchen is located at the club’s growing Desich Family Campus in Lorain. Equity Trust Company founder and Lorain native Richard Desich, Sr., along with his family, donated 16 acres of land – formerly the Oakwood Plaza – for the club to build the facility.

"I couldn't be more proud of The Boys & Girls Clubs and what they have done with our donation,” Desich said. “The new kitchen facilities at our campus will feed over 700 kids a day and create tremendous savings for the organization which can be reinvested in vitally needed programs and services for local children."

The Desich Family Campus (also referred to as the Oakwood Club) originally opened in the summer of 2013. Additional amenities are planned as funding allows, with the long-term goal that the facility becomes a hub for all of the Lorain County clubs. The facility already houses the organization’s corporate offices.

About The Boys & Girls Club of Lorain County

With 14 locations, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lorain County serve more than 2,500 of Lorain County’s most disadvantaged youth, who learn from positive role models in a safe, structured environment while participating in proven, character building programming. More than 700 members attend the clubs each day. The organization’s mission is to empower all young people, especially those who need it most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company is a financial services company that provides a platform for individual investors, financial professionals and institutions to invest in alternative asset classes, including real estate, tax liens, private equity and precious metals. The Equity Trust family of companies offers custodial services for alternative investments, investment in alternative assets with individual retirement accounts, back-office solutions for RIAs, brokerage services, directed trustee services and more. Equity Trust Company evolved from a predecessor brokerage firm which started in 1974, to a financial services company today serving more than 300,000 accounts, representing over $30 billion in assets under custody and administration.