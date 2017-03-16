The dynamic new elements our team has worked tirelessly to develop will showcase next gen technology, education sessions, unsurpassed speakers and networking in a whole new way. - Jim Forlenza, Group Director, SAE Events

WCX17: SAE World Congress Experience—SAE International’s completely transformed, signature event taking place April 4-6, 2017 at the Cobo Center in Detroit—will, for three days, serve as a global nexus for mobility industry leaders, inventors and disruptors from Detroit to Silicon Valley and everywhere in-between.

WCX promises a full-spectrum, full-sensory interactive experience, uniting the mobility industry’s best talent from innovation hubs around the world for active learning, high-powered collaboration and technological discovery.

As car ownership and customer expectations continue to change, topics including: autonomy, electrification, connectivity, disruptive propulsion and powertrain, regulation, cyber security and safety are hot-button issues and will be discussed and debated by the giants of the mobility industry at WCX.

“SAE International is thrilled to welcome attendees and exhibitors to this exciting, cutting edge event next month,” says Jim Forlenza, Group Director, SAE Events. “The dynamic new elements our team has worked tirelessly to develop will showcase next gen technology, education sessions, unsurpassed speakers and networking in a whole new way.”

Select highlights include:



Exclusive interview with Anthony Foxx, former United States Secretary of Transportation, during the Leadership Summit about regulation, technology, customer acceptance and disruption in the marketplace.

Keynote speakers, including: Dr. Ken Washington, Vice President of Research and Advanced Engineering of Ford Motor Company delivering the opening keynote titled “The Future of Autonomous Vehicle Technologies” on April 4, Mr. Kai YU, President of China Automotive Technology and Research Center, focusing on “China’s Automotive Industry Development and Sustainable Innovation” on April 5 and Raj Nair, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer for Ford Motor Company will deliver remarks at the WCX Annual Banquet on April 6.

Bustling exhibit hall with more than 330 exhibitors, featuring: 3M, BMW Group, DENSO, Eastman Chemical, FCA, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Hitatchi, Honda, Horiba, Lubrizol, NASA, Tesla and Toyota, among others.

A session—Vehicles as a Shared Economy and the Effects of Automated Technology—focusing on how mobility service providers are transforming the transportation industry with panelists including executives from General Motors, Uber, Lyft, DENSO International America, Inc. and Zipcar.

Original equipment manufacturers and technology companies come together in new areas for presentations, gathering spots for networking and targeted pavilions: Career Central, Innovation Market, The Leadership Summit, Learning Lab, Technology Pavilions and Tech Hub.

Special events and programs: Annual Banquet honoring top OEM and supplier executives on April 6; Women’s Program; Atrium Vehicle Display; Experience: The SAE International Journey; and America’s Supercar—Ford GT Vehicle Event, among others.

In 2016, SAE World Congress drew more than 11,000 attendees from the automotive industry. As the event evolves into WCX: SAE World Congress Experience, spanning the entire mobility industry, even more engineers, engineering managers, executives, academics, government/military officials, and consultants will attend.

Ford Motor Company will provide Executive Leadership and DENSO will serve as the Tier One Strategic Partner for WCX.

For more information, or to register: http://www.wcx17.org/register/

Media can register to attend WCX: pr(at)marketingdesigngroup(dot)com

