CallRevu, automotive’s top performing call management solution, announced the recent addition of Kim DePalma to the company’s team to continue to meet the needs of the growing workforce and expanding dealer partner demand. Kim brings a wealth of knowledge to the company with 8 years of automotive experience. Kim’s accomplishments include her role as Director of Conference Operations with Dealer Communications and Digital Dealer.

Kim’s new role as Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships will focus on expanding our footprint in the marketplace and forging relationships with partner technologies that support our vision and goals.

Kim comments, “I am thrilled to be a part of such a forward thinking organization with a genuine desire to help its clients succeed.”

Kim’s previous colleague, Mike Roscoe, founder and former owner of Digital Dealer boasted that, "Kim's attitude, work ethic and stature in the retail auto industry will be a great asset for my friend Chip King and CallRevu.”

Tony Gomez, CallRevu’s COO, had this to share about CallRevu’s newest addition, “We're really excited to have Kim as part of our CallRevu team. She brings great experience to her role as Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. Kim has a career deeply rooted in serving our exclusive audience, the automotive, RV, motor sports, and marine industries. Our rapid growth and expansion in North America and abroad makes the timing perfect for this new partnership."

About CallRevu

CallRevu's goal is to ensure every phone call to a dealership is a pleasurable experience. With 100,000+ lines, over 20 million calls processed for automotive only, CallRevu is the industry standard with unparalleled experience. Offering dealer partners a range of quality call tracking, monitoring, measuring, and lead development services, CallRevu’s key focus is to help automobile dealers measure and improve the most common contact point with their customers: the phone.

More information on the company’s notable achievements, services provided, key leadership, and history can be found at http://www.callrevu.com.