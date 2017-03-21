Power Wellness begins Partnership with Mercy Medical Center

We’re excited and honored to manage the Mercy Health & Fitness Center and improve community health in the service area.

Mercy Medical Center, a 4-hospital integrated Catholic healthcare network in Des Moines Iowa, has rebranded their state-of-the-art 65,000 square foot fitness center as the Mercy Health & Fitness Center. To help accelerate medical integration and population health strategies, Mercy Medical Center has retained Power Wellness to manage the Mercy Health & Fitness Center starting April 1, 2017. Robert Ritz, President and CEO of Mercy Medical Center, seeks to strengthen the Mercy Health & Fitness Center’s medical fitness programs and to bridge the gap between the Center and medical professionals.

“Over the past seven years, the health care industry has changed dramatically, which is why we desire a more integrated and medically focused program that provides extended care and wellness services for our patients. These changes offer the opportunity for this,” said Ritz.

In addition, to offering medically integrated programs to members, Mercy Medical Center will also invest in upgrades, including new cardio equipment according to The Des Moines Register.

“Power Wellness has the expertise and experience to support Mercy in its mission to focus on disease prevention and health promotion through physician involvement. We’re excited and honored to manage the Mercy Health & Fitness Center and improve community health in the service area,” said Brian Hummert, Chief Operating Officer of Power Wellness.

Power Wellness is the nation’s largest medical fitness management company and an industry pioneer. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, Power Wellness employs over 2,500 team members at 30+ locations nationwide, serving over 100,000 customers. Power Wellness specializes in the planning, development and management of medical fitness centers, sponsored by healthcare systems and community colleges.