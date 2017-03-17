Mesothelioma Patients: Life After Surgery ...may provide insight into the development of customized rehabilitation strategies for patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma...

A study of mesothelioma patients who underwent the mesothelioma surgical procedure known as pleurectomy/decortication (P/D) suggests that some patients may need special help to restore both their physical functioning and their quality of life. Surviving Mesothelioma had just posted an article on the new research. Click here to read it now.

The study conducted at Hyogo College of Medicine found that exercise capacity, lung functioning and quality of life tended to decline after mesothelioma surgery, even if muscle strength did not suffer.

“Physicians, nurses, and rehabilitation staff should note these findings, which may provide insight into the development of customized rehabilitation strategies for patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma who completed P/D,” write the authors.

The report in the journal Supportive Care in Cancer included 22 patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

“Whether or not to undergo mesothelioma surgery is one of the most difficult treatment decisions patients will face,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma. “The potential impact on physical functioning and quality of life is definitely something patients and their families need to consider.”

For a better understanding of the Japanese study and a more detailed explanation of P/D surgery for mesothelioma, see Mesothelioma Patients May Need Special Help After Surgery, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

Tanaka, T, et al, “Physical function and health-related quality of life in patients undergoing surgical treatment for malignant pleural mesothelioma”, March 14, 2017, Supportive Care in Cancer, Epub ahead of print, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28293731

