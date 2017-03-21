We feel it is an honor to have again received a Notable Mention in Gartner’s TMS Magic Quadrant,” said David Vannoy, Executive Vice President of Sales at ProcessWeaver.

ProcessWeaver, a leading global provider of transportation management solutions, today announced that it received a notable mention in Gartner’s March 2017 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS) report. This is the fourth year in a row that ProcessWeaver has received such a mention. The Gartner Magic Quadrant is considered one of the industry’s leading, objective perspectives of technology players within the TMS market.

As defined by the Magic Quadrant, “Multimodal transportation management systems (TMSs) are a subset of the global TMS market. Generically refer to the category of software that deals with the planning and execution of the physical movement of goods across the supply chain.” Further, “This Magic Quadrant focuses on holistic multimodal TMS for use by shippers (such as manufacturers, retailers, distributors and wholesalers) or non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) organizations."

Gartner specified that “Some vendors with emerging or reasonably capable, but less proven or incomplete holistic multimodal, TMSs did not qualify for this year's Magic Quadrant. However, this does not mean that these solutions might not be viable or preferable alternatives for some customers. To ensure that this research is consumable and understandable for our clients, we limit participation in this Magic Quadrant to vendors that demonstrate current strengths in the market in several dimensions, including market momentum, geographical coverage, live customer references, and multimodal TMS product breadth and depth.”

“We feel it is an honor to have again received a Notable Mention in Gartner’s TMS Magic Quadrant,” said David Vannoy, Executive Vice President of Sales at ProcessWeaver. “Receiving this mention affirms for us that our efforts to expand our global TMS footprint are properly directed, and that we are in a better position to meet the needs of our customers and the marketplace.”

About ProcessWeaver.

Since 2006, ProcessWeaver Inc., has designed and implemented innovative software solutions that enable its customers to reimagine transportation execution and logistics from a new perspective. Leveraging a state-of-the-art approach to architecture, business process management, carrier compliance, shipping execution, mobility, reporting and analytics, ProcessWeaver provides companies with unparalleled choice and flexibility in its portfolio of transportation and logistics solutions. In addition, their business is driven by the belief that their products are only as good as their ability to provide exceptional support. To that end, ProcessWeaver’s worldwide footprint covers areas where major transportation activity occurs and their customers conduct business. Operating in major global regions – the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific – ensures that their customers not only receive the most advanced carrier compliant technology available, but also receive the highest quality of service.

For more information about ProcessWeaver, please visit http://www.processweaver.com or email us at info(at)processweaver(dot)com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.