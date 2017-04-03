In honor of Mother’s Day, moms, aunties, grandmas and friends are invited to stroll through The Point and The Collection from 11am-2pm while enjoying beauty touch-ups, champagne, live music, brunch specials, shopping incentives and more!

The Point recognizes that, while family time is sacred, it’s also important for mothers to take the time to treat themselves too.

In honor of Mother’s Day, moms, aunties, grandmas and friends are invited to stroll through The Point and The Collection (at Plaza El Segundo) on May 13th, from 11am-2pm while enjoying beauty touch-ups, champagne, live music, brunch specials, shopping incentives and more!

The first 50 ladies to register upon arrival for this free, passport event will receive an exclusive tote from The Point including a free ride at SoulCycle and more.

The passport includes the following activities:



Michael Stars – Don’t miss a book signing event with Dallas Shaw and her new book, The Way She Wears It, An Insiders Guide to Revealing Your Personal Style from 11am-1pm. Plus, enjoy, mimosas and macaroons AND a lipstick bar with Bare Essentials new line of bright spring lipsticks!

Blue Mercury - Complimentary M-61 Glow & Go Facials in-store with sips & Sweets!

prAna – Indulge in complimentary mimosa’s, enter to win a $100 gift card and more!

Soul Cycle - Join in on bouquet making in-studio and a braid bar, available while supplies last till 1pm!

Marmi - Sip while you Shop + a Raffle for a $50 Gift Card!

Kit & Ace - Treat yourself to some technical Kit & Ace and enjoy 20% off between 11am-2pm. Plus, Join us for a Copper Hour: like happy hour, but better. Enjoy sparkling sips and more!

Lou & Grey - Light Sips and Treats, alongside 20% off full price Lou & Grey items! Plus, enjoy a signature hand massage compliments of L'Occitane!

And more...

When: Saturday, May 13th from 11am-2pm

Where: The Point, 850 S. Sepulveda Blvd, El Segundo CA 90245

For more information on The Point and its events, visit http://www.ThePointSB.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Jesse Lucas at Melrose PR

