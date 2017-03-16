“Increasingly I am seeing young women coming in to discuss the creases and lines on their chests. My go to solution is the SiO SkinPad for improving chest wrinkles particularly if they are a side sleeper," says NYC dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman.

World Sleep Day, (March 17) is a celebration of sleep and a call to action for important issues related to sleep across the globe. Sleep deprivation and poor sleep quality have a major impact on health, while poor sleep posture can wreak havoc on your slumber, too – causing neck and back pain, fatigue, muscle cramping, impaired circulation, heartburn and now – premature aging.

The Aesthetic Surgery Journal conducted a study proving that skin distortion and aging occurs while side sleeping leading to a major cause of wrinkles. They established that compression, tension and movement during sleep causes inability of the skin’s elasticity to recover and return to its initial position, causing sleep wrinkles.

SiO (Skin Innovation Overnight), the new, innovative beauty company that creates clinically proven products to diminish wrinkles while women sleep, found in their recent research that 86% of women are side-sleepers (the wrinkle culprit sleep position!).

For World Sleep Day, SiO released results from their recent SiO "Sleep Position” Poll conducted among 1000 adults that proved, women are seven times more likely to sleep on their side than on their back and women are more likely to be side sleepers than men.

Wrinkles can become permanent over time with repeated creasing. When skin is young, wrinkling is transient and sleep wrinkles disappear quickly after waking up. In as little as 8 hours, the SiO SkinPad prevents this distortion through compression, holding the skin in place regardless of sleep position, creating an optimal, hydration-infused micro-climate fro the rebuilding of collagen.

So on World Sleep Day, we rally around the call for a better night’s sleep in the best position possible, (your back), but if you are in the 86% of women who sleep on their side, we have your sleep wrinkles covered with our patent-pending SiO Skin Pad, Overnight Décolleté Wrinkle Smoother, custom-designed with medical-grade silicone to hydrate, plump and rejuvenate skin overnight, while you sleep.

“SiO began as a personal quest to rid my décolleté of sleep wrinkles that began forming in my late 20s. Throughout the process of developing SiO, I realized just how many women had the same issue with skin on the décolleté,” said Gigi Howard, Founder of SiO.

The SiO SkinPad is part of a 3-step anti-wrinkle system designed to combat chest wrinkles from side sleeping and skin aging effects including dry, rough, crepey and thinning skin. The SkinPad effectively replenishes hydration and reduces the appearance of aging overnight and overtime with repeated use.

“Many patients consult me about their deepening wrinkles on their faces and décolletés. Increasingly I am seeing young women in their 20s coming in to discuss the creases and lines on their chests. My first go to solution is the SiO Overnight Décolleté Wrinkle Smoother for helping improve chest wrinkles particularly if they are a side sleeper. This solution is easy, non-invasive and effective, "says NYC dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman.

The SiO System includes:



SiO SkinPad, $99.95 for 2 reusable pads

SiO Décolleté Serum, $135 for 1 fl oz.

SiO Décolleté Cleansing Discs, $45 for 30 discs

HSN Décolleté Wrinkle Smoothing Duo Giftset, $129— includes: Décolleté Serum, SiO SkinPad

