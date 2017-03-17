On March 16, EventForte announced the addition of the Event Portfolio to its Creative Showcase product, that is currently made available to event planners at no cost. The Creative Showcase, an open platform which contains a venue directory and a prospecting tool for venues, was released in January 2017 to wide acclaim. The platform had been used by event planners trying to find a more efficient solution to source venues and by venues in prospecting leads.

With the addition of the Event Portfolio, event planners now have the ability to display information about their previous work and share a public link to others. “Event planners have told us for a long time that it is sometimes difficult to convey their capabilities to potential clients and their colleagues,” said Ankit Gupta, President of EventForte. “We wanted to give event planners a platform to express and showcase their work, similar to that of an interactive resume.”

The Event Portfolio allows event planners to upload their work which includes uploading any photos of an event with a brief description and the location of the venue of the event. Additionally, event planners can provide their credentials including their specialities, work experience, awards, and links to social media.

To access the Event Portfolio at no cost, go to to https://portfolio.eventforte.com, sign in, and click on the tab that says “My Portfolio”. To share the portfolio, event planners are provided a public link on their portfolio page which can be sent to any third party.

ABOUT EVENTFORTE, INC.

EventForte, Inc. is a hospitality technology firm that provides an all-in-one event management cloud platform. EventForte simplifies the event management process by empowering event planners and venues with easy-to-use event planning tools that feature cutting edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, accurate 3D rendering, and virtual reality. To find out more, visit - https://www.eventforte.com.