The New Jersey Hospital Association, the leading advocate for New Jersey's healthcare provider community, and BluePrint Healthcare IT, announce the formation of a strategic alliance, offering their healthcare information security, privacy and compliance services, as well as free education, to NJHA members.

“NJHA sees this partnership with BluePrint Healthcare IT as an important move to address the evolving bombardment of information security threats to our member organizations and their patients,” said Michael Guerriero, senior vice president of NJHA Healthcare Business Solutions. “Together, we’re committed to helping NJHA members stay ahead of the swift and ever-changing healthcare information security landscape.”

Vikas Khosla, president and CEO of BluePrint Healthcare IT, shared in NJHA’s commitment, “We’ve been working with NJHA as a consulting partner, as well as with some of their members. As a company solely focused on the key cybersecurity issues that healthcare faces, we’re very encouraged at the opportunity to bring our savvy and tested expertise to the entire NJHA community.”

“NJHA members are looking for ways to respond to pressing cybersecurity threats as well as develop a strategic approach for how they can be nimble and prepare for the future of healthcare information security. We’ve proven ourselves ready to tackle the issues within New Jersey and beyond,” added Mark E. Ferrari, MS, PMP, CISSP, HCISPP, HITRUST Certified Practitioner and CISO of BluePrint Healthcare IT.

The first educational webinar in an exclusive webinar series for NJHA members is slated for Thursday, April 13, 2017 from 11:00 am-12:00 pm ET. Titled “Building Your Information Security Management Program Roadmap,” this topic will feature BluePrint Healthcare IT’s cybersecurity experts and NJHA’s own CIO, Joseph Carr. Members can register online or via http://www.njha.com.

About NJHA

NJHA is a leader in advocacy, education, information and business services. It partners with its hospital, health system and post-acute care members so that they can better provide accessible, affordable and quality healthcare. NJHA offers its members and other healthcare providers an extensive portfolio of products and services, including customized cost management solutions, through its subsidiary, NJHA Healthcare Business Solutions. For more information, visit http://www.njha.com.

About BluePrint Healthcare IT

BluePrint Healthcare IT (“BluePrint”) has been a leader in healthcare privacy and security for over a decade. Unlike many other information security companies, we are 100% focused on serving the needs of healthcare providers and business associates. BluePrint was one of the first organizations to publish a comprehensive roadmap for hospitals and health systems to comply with the HIPAA Security rule in 2005. Since that time, BluePrint has worked as a trusted partner with dozens of healthcare systems, medical centers, physician networks, business associates and hospital associations to help protect their healthcare data.

In 2011, BluePrint became the first healthcare focused HITRUST Certified Assessor. The HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) has become recognized as the “gold-standard” in security frameworks for healthcare. BluePrint’s clients benefit from its inclusion within their core methodology.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.blueprinthit.com or follow us on Twitter at @BluePrintHIT.