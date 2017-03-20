Eastman Park Micrographics (EPM) Enhances INFOGUARD Program

Ensure Quality Images Demonstrate and Promote Your Investment in Quality

Eastman Park Micrographics (EPM) announces that its longstanding INFOGUARD Quality Assurance Program will now feature new INFOGUARD certifications to acknowledge and differentiate participating labs.

By using quality products and adhering to strict quality processes and testing, participating labs can receive INFOGUARD Archive Writer Certification for Archive Writing services, and/or INFOGUARD Processing Lab Certification for film processing and duplication services. INFOGUARD Certified labs have demonstrated that they are making the investment in products and procedures to comply with all of the comprehensive INFOGUARD Quality Assurance programs. Writing and processing steps are closely monitored by the experts at EPM’s Quality Assurance Laboratory to help guard against film writing and processing variations so customers can get the full value of their film images.

“It’s important that customers have a quality benchmark when selecting a lab to handle their microfilm image writing and processing” notes Howard Schwartz, Director of the EPM INFOGUARD Program. “The new Processing and Archive Writing certifications are a way for customers to have confidence that the lab they are choosing has invested in the highest quality materials and procedures, and are part of an ongoing review.”

INFOGUARD certifications are available to internal company film writing and processing labs, as well as commercial bureaus. EPM also offers its own film writing and processing lab services to customers directly or through its network of distribution partners.

Superior microfilm processing, quality control, and other important factors can ultimately result in perfect film that can be kept for a minimum of 500 years per ISO 18901. EPM customers know microfilm is still the best media to ensure precious information will be preserved for future generations.

As part of its total Reference Archive system, EPM offers a complete portfolio of IMAGELINK microfilm, chemicals, equipment and expertise to its customers. Additionally, EPM’s disaster recovery program, providing assistance in rescuing and recovering damaged microfilm, is provided at no charge for users of IMAGELINK products. The EPM Disaster recovery and lab certification programs require all writers, media and chemicals used are IMAGELINK products, and supersedes any prior offerings from Eastman Kodak.

IMAGELINK and INFOGUARD are trademarks of Eastman Park Micrographics, Inc.

About Eastman Park Micrographics, Inc.

Eastman Park Micrographics was formed in March 2011 upon the purchase of the micrographic business from Eastman Kodak Company, including the ongoing rights to manufacture and sell former branded Kodak micrographics equipment. EPM now markets its media and equipment under its trademark IMAGELINK brand. EPM’s mission is to develop and supply the microfilm materials and equipment to address the needs of the preservation market worldwide. In January 2013, EPM entered into a long-term worldwide master supply agreement with Agfa to provide additional IMAGELINK-branded micrographic products and photo chemicals to the market.