New Signature Hires Former Avanade Executive Ed Schwartz

Ed’s deep knowledge of the Microsoft ecosystem and passion for driving digital transformation in mid and large enterprises aligns perfectly with New Signature’s vision and mission, says Jeff Tench, New Signature CEO

New Signature announced today that Ed Schwartz has joined the organization as Executive Vice President, Business Development in North America. In this role, Ed is responsible for setting the strategic direction for business development activities while enabling organizational alignment to market trends and solutions.

Ed has spent the last 20 years in the Microsoft enterprise consulting space where he has led large commercial teams responsible for ensuring client success. Prior to joining New Signature, Ed spent 14 years at Accenture, as a senior leader in the Microsoft consulting practice branded Avanade.

“Ed’s deep knowledge of the Microsoft ecosystem and passion for driving digital transformation in mid and large enterprises aligns perfectly with New Signature’s vision and mission. We are delighted to welcome Ed to our incredibly talented team,” says Jeff Tench, New Signature CEO.

As EVP of Business Development, Ed will bring together New Signature’s sales and solution architect professionals to craft transformational solutions that solve customer challenges.

“I am thrilled to be part of the New Signature team. Their reputation for being an outstanding Microsoft Partner is well-known and their commitment to client success is unparalleled. I am really excited to contribute my experience and knowledge to this growing team,” says Ed.

As an exclusive Microsoft partner, New Signature’s appointment of Ed—a seasoned Microsoft professional—demonstrates a clear commitment to the ecosystem and to the direction of the market. Microsoft and New Signature are laser focused on growth through cloud technologies and digital platforms like Azure. With Ed leading the New Signature business development team, the organization will be looking at significant growth across the breadth of the business.

About New Signature

New Signature is a cloud-first Microsoft partner focused on delivering innovative technology solutions that solve human challenges and drive transformation for businesses. New Signature was the proud recipient of the Microsoft US Partner of the Year award in 2014 & 2015 and the Microsoft UK Partner of the Year award in 2014. As an exclusive Microsoft Partner, New Signature hold 22 Competencies – 18 Gold and 4 Silver and the team holds over 500 individual Microsoft certifications. New Signature has a global presence with offices in the US, UK and Canada.

newsignature.com