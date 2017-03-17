“We’re gearing up for a great event we believe will inform and inspire the VR and Workforce communities.” -- Alliance Enterprises CEO Chris M. Pieper

Alliance Enterprises, Inc. (Alliance) announced today it’s hosting a July 26-27 conference in Dallas that brings together leaders and professionals in the vocational rehabilitation (VR), disability advocacy, workforce and technology industries. The not-for-profit event is dedicated to improving the quality of service for Americans with disabilities and is expected to be the broadest gathering of industry professionals in 2017.

The event will feature influential keynote speeches, relevant training sessions on timely topics like the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and evolving technologies. It’s a great opportunity for VR and Workforce experts to network and share knowledge with peers.

Janet LaBreck, Commissioner of the Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA) from 2013 to 2016, will deliver a keynote, as will Scott B. Sanders, who has been the Executive Director of the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) since 2014.

Alliance’s Aware software is used today by 37 state VR agencies and 24 tribal nations. More than 12,000 agency counselors use Aware to help more than one million disabled Americans find and maintain meaningful work each year.

“We’re gearing up for a great event we believe will inform and inspire the VR and Workforce communities,” said Alliance Enterprises CEO Chris M. Pieper. “We have worked closely with our VR community for more than 20 years, and now have the opportunity to engage Workforce professionals in a dialog regarding the issues we are all so passionate about.”

Go to the GetAwareLive web site for a complete look at conference speakers, schedule of events, and the latest news about the event. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“With the regulatory changes and shifting dynamics in the rehabilitation services marketplace, we think it’s really important to bring this broad range of experts’ perspectives together to learn from each other and share experiences. As a community committed to helping individuals with disabilities rejoin the workforce, this is a unique opportunity to exchange ideas, discuss best practices and explore creative solutions,” Pieper said.

About Alliance Enterprises – Founded in 1981, Alliance has a rich history of developing and maintaining market-leading software solutions for enterprise records management and goal achievement applications. Alliance’s Aware solution is the number one choice for records management, data analytics and cloud services used by more than 12,000 rehabilitation service providers across 37 agencies in 32 states. Alliance’s MyObjectives software as a service helps self-directed teams achieve better outcomes by integrating goal achievement, engagement and gamification within a process that is rewarding and fun. For more information, visit http://www.allianceenterprises.com.