Keystone Student’s Achievements Recognized by SpaceBound Solutions

Keystone High School Senior, Jessica Ralph has been selected to receive a $500 Technology Scholarship by SpaceBound Solutions for her achievements in this year's Scholastic Art Awards.

As testament to her stellar work, all of Ms. Ralph’s artwork was accepted for the exhibit. Additionally, she also received Gold Keys, a Silver Key, and two Honorable Mentions. “This was great accomplishment considering there were 1,189 total entries that were submitted – clearly demonstrating her artistic and creative talent.“ said SpaceBound, Inc. CEO Patricia Miller.

Jessica Ralph’s Gold Key works were then submitted for national-level review by judges in the industry. Ms. Ralph is now a National Medal finalist at a future Ceremony to be held at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Lorain Community College’s Stocker Art Gallery in Elyria, Ohio displayed Ms. Ralph’s work from January 17th through February 19, 2017.

“We are pleased to recognize Jessica’s achievement with a $500 Technology Scholarship she can use to spend at SpaceBoundSolutions.com, towards technology products that may help during college.” said Patricia Miller, CEO of SpaceBound, Inc. – the Parent Company of SpaceBoundSolutions.com. “SpaceBound is proud to support our local community and students at Keystone schools, where we recognize students are tomorrow’s leaders.”

Jessica Ralph will be attending The Ohio State University in the Fall of 2017, where she plans on pursuing a double major in Biology and Psychology.