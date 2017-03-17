The new all-steel cab for two-wheel drive Carryall utility vehicles comes with sliding windows in both doors, a pre-wired windshield wiper, headliner, and rear storage net for gloves and other items. The new all-steel cab for two-wheel drive Carryall utility vehicles offers excellent protection from cold weather and maximizes airflow in hot weather.

Club Car has upgraded its extensive portfolio of commercial accessories with an addition to its commercial cab offerings.

“Manufactured by Curtis Cab exclusively for Club Car, the new all-steel cab delivers a true seal for excellent cold-weather protection. And it is designed to maximize airflow in warm climates,” says Jerod McDowell, utility product manager.

Engineered specifically to fit two-wheel drive Carryall® 300, 500, 550 and 700 utility vehicles, the cab offers a series of upgrades including:



ROPS certification

Seatbelts

A plug-and-play wiring harness

Door locks that match the ignition system

The cab is engineered to improve comfort and reduce the risk of heat-related accidents. A tilt-out windshield, spacious sliding windows in the doors, and a large flip-out rear window are standard features.

The cab is built for the toughest work environments. Its standard durable automotive steel doors are ergonomic, sturdy and more shatter-resistant than all-glass doors. The front hinge is designed for ease of use and quick access to the bed.

The cab comes standard with:

Sliding windows in both doors

A pre-wired windshield wiper

Headliner

Rear storage net for gloves and other loose items.

With fewer parts and fasteners, the cab is much easier to install than many competitive products.

For additional flexibility and performance, the cab accommodates the following plug-and-play accessories:

Interior mirror

Pair of external mirrors

Cab warning beacon kit

Front LED work lights

Overhead console to hold cell phones, keys, etc.

LED dome light

To find your local Authorized Club Car Dealer and learn more, please visit http://www.clubcardealer.com.

