Over the years, Precision Construction West (PCW) has consistently offered support to the Eagle County community and local causes in and around the surrounding area.

On Saturday, March 25, PCW (http://pcwbuilds.com/) company President, Todd Morrison, will be participating in Pink Vail - the world's biggest ski day to conquer cancer by support patients and survivors at our local Shaw Regional Cancer Center. Todd and his family will be participating through Brush Creek Elementary School Team.

“We are so happy to be participating in the Pink Vail event. It’s such an awesome cause, and giving back to the community has always been part of our company culture,” said Todd Morrison.

This year, Pink Vail will be located at the base of Vail Mountain at Golden Park. In addition to the ski, fundraiser, there will also be deck parties, all-day live music, costume contest, prizes, and much more.

All monies raised will go to the Shaw Regional Cancer Center program that provides all patients the opportunity to receive free exercise training, nutrition coaching, emotional support, massages, acupuncture and outdoor adventures.

The Pink Vail event initially was focused on supporting breast cancer awareness, but grew very quickly to expand to all patients and survivors at Shaw Regional Cancer Center through improvements to patient care and by funding the Spirit of Survival program. These services offered through this program are unique services that can dramatically impact a patient’s quality of life, but are not typically covered by insurance.

In 2016, Pink Vail was a huge success. The event helped provide patients with over 2,500 fitness sessions, nearly 600 counseling sessions, nearly 500 wellness classes and more.

Everyone is hopeful that this year will be even more successful!

Todd went onto say, “Every person’s participation counts. Every dollar raised is a dollar more that can benefit cancer survivors and patients. It’s true. Every bit counts. So, we are hoping to raise awareness for this amazing cause because we know what a difference it makes in these people’s lives.”

To learn more about Pink Vail visit: https://www.pinkvail.com/toddmorrison.