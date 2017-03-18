Minnesota’s Best Colleges for 2017 Ranked by LearnHowToBecome.org

San Francisco (PRWEB) March 18, 2017
LearnHowToBecome.org, a leading resource provider for higher education and career information, has analyzed more than a dozen metrics to rank Minnesota’s best universities and colleges for 2017. Of the 32 four-year schools on the list, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Catherine University, Saint John’s University, University of Minnesota Twin Cities and The College of Saint Scholastica came in as the top five. 32 two-year schools also made the list, and Hennepin Technical College, Hibbing Community College, North Hennepin Community College, Rochester Community and Technical College and Minnesota State and Technical College were ranked as the best five. A full list of the winning schools is included below.
“Creating a healthy, diversified workforce requires a community with a strong educational foundation,” said Wes Ricketts, senior vice president of LearnHowToBecome.Org. “Minnesota provides a variety of college options, and the schools on our list show which offer the best combination of quality education and positive post-college stats for students.”
To be included on the “Best Colleges in Minnesota” list, schools must be regionally accredited, not-for-profit institutions. Each college is also analyzed based on more than a dozen data points that include the annual alumni earnings 10 years after entering college, employment resources, student/teacher ratio, graduation rate and financial aid availability.
Minnesota’s Best Four-Year Colleges for 2017 include the following schools:
Augsburg College
Bemidji State University
Bethany Lutheran College
Bethel University
Carleton College
College of Saint Benedict
Concordia College at Moorhead
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Crown College
Gustavus Adolphus College
Hamline University
Macalester College
Martin Luther College
Metropolitan State University
Minneapolis College of Art and Design
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Minnesota State University-Mankato
North Central University
Saint Cloud State University
Saint John’s University
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota State University
St Catherine University
St Olaf College
The College of Saint Scholastica
University of Minnesota-Crookston
University of Minnesota-Duluth
University of Minnesota-Morris
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
University of Northwestern-St Paul
University of St Thomas
Winona State University
Minnesota’s Best Two-Year Colleges for 2017 include:
Alexandria Technical & Community College
Anoka Technical College
Anoka-Ramsey Community College
Central Lakes College
Century College
Dakota County Technical College
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Hennepin Technical College
Hibbing Community College
Inver Hills Community College
Itasca Community College
Lake Superior College
Leech Lake Tribal College
Mesabi Range Community and Technical College
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
Minnesota State College - Southeast Technical
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Minnesota West Community and Technical College
Normandale Community College
North Hennepin Community College
Northland Community and Technical College
Northwest Technical College
Pine Technical Community College
Rainy River Community College
Ridgewater College
Riverland Community College
Rochester Community and Technical College
Saint Paul College
South Central College
St Cloud Technical and Community College
Vermilion Community College
White Earth Tribal and Community College
