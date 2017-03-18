Minnesota’s Best Colleges for 2017 Ranked by LearnHowToBecome.org

LearnHowToBecome.org, a leading resource provider for higher education and career information, has analyzed more than a dozen metrics to rank Minnesota’s best universities and colleges for 2017. Of the 32 four-year schools on the list, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Catherine University, Saint John’s University, University of Minnesota Twin Cities and The College of Saint Scholastica came in as the top five. 32 two-year schools also made the list, and Hennepin Technical College, Hibbing Community College, North Hennepin Community College, Rochester Community and Technical College and Minnesota State and Technical College were ranked as the best five. A full list of the winning schools is included below.

“Creating a healthy, diversified workforce requires a community with a strong educational foundation,” said Wes Ricketts, senior vice president of LearnHowToBecome.Org. “Minnesota provides a variety of college options, and the schools on our list show which offer the best combination of quality education and positive post-college stats for students.”

To be included on the “Best Colleges in Minnesota” list, schools must be regionally accredited, not-for-profit institutions. Each college is also analyzed based on more than a dozen data points that include the annual alumni earnings 10 years after entering college, employment resources, student/teacher ratio, graduation rate and financial aid availability.

Complete details on each college, their individual scores and the data and methodology used to determine the LearnHowToBecome.org “Best Colleges in Minnesota” list, visit:

http://www.learnhowtobecome.org/college/minnesota/

Minnesota’s Best Four-Year Colleges for 2017 include the following schools:

Augsburg College

Bemidji State University

Bethany Lutheran College

Bethel University

Carleton College

College of Saint Benedict

Concordia College at Moorhead

Concordia University-Saint Paul

Crown College

Gustavus Adolphus College

Hamline University

Macalester College

Martin Luther College

Metropolitan State University

Minneapolis College of Art and Design

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Minnesota State University-Mankato

North Central University

Saint Cloud State University

Saint John’s University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Southwest Minnesota State University

St Catherine University

St Olaf College

The College of Saint Scholastica

University of Minnesota-Crookston

University of Minnesota-Duluth

University of Minnesota-Morris

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

University of Northwestern-St Paul

University of St Thomas

Winona State University

Minnesota’s Best Two-Year Colleges for 2017 include:

Alexandria Technical & Community College

Anoka Technical College

Anoka-Ramsey Community College

Central Lakes College

Century College

Dakota County Technical College

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Hennepin Technical College

Hibbing Community College

Inver Hills Community College

Itasca Community College

Lake Superior College

Leech Lake Tribal College

Mesabi Range Community and Technical College

Minneapolis Community and Technical College

Minnesota State College - Southeast Technical

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Minnesota West Community and Technical College

Normandale Community College

North Hennepin Community College

Northland Community and Technical College

Northwest Technical College

Pine Technical Community College

Rainy River Community College

Ridgewater College

Riverland Community College

Rochester Community and Technical College

Saint Paul College

South Central College

St Cloud Technical and Community College

Vermilion Community College

White Earth Tribal and Community College

###

About Us: LearnHowtoBecome.org was founded in 2013 to provide data and expert driven information about employment opportunities and the education needed to land the perfect career. Our materials cover a wide range of professions, industries and degree programs, and are designed for people who want to choose, change or advance their careers. We also provide helpful resources and guides that address social issues, financial aid and other special interest in higher education. Information from LearnHowtoBecome.org has proudly been featured by more than 700 educational institutions.