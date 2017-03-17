In the latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Green PR Guidebook, contributors from Time Warner Cable, JetBlue, ACLU, World Cocoa Foundation, and Burson-Marsteller provide the keys to communicating a CSR or green campaign, covering topics such as building a campaign framework, internal communications, sustainability reporting, and tailoring positive messages on social media. This CSR guide provides best practices to communicate the positive relationships that brands build with different communities.

The CSR and Green PR Guidebook is available at http://www.prnewsonline.com/csr-green-pr-guidebook-vol-7

CSR and Green PR Guidebook chapters include:



Cause Marketing & Community Relations

Sustainability Initiatives & Reporting

Employee Communications and CSR

Social Media & CSR

Philanthropy & Human Rights Communications

Stakeholder Communications

To view the full PR Press Store, which has books on social media, PR measurement, writing and more, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/prpress. Contact Client Services at clientservices(at)accessintel.com with any questions.

